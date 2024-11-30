The Edo State Government has approved the automatic employment of all First-Class graduates from Edo State into the state’s Civil and Public Service.

This policy applies to graduates from Nigerian and international universities who completed their studies in 2020 and beyond.

The announcement, made through a press statement by Chief Press Secretary Fred Itua on Friday, highlighted that the decision, by Governor Sen. Monday Okpebholo, is aimed at attracting top-tier talent to strengthen the state’s workforce and enhance governance and public service delivery.

The policy, part of the Graduate Development Programme (GDP), is expected to significantly improve the quality of public service in Edo State.

“Mr. Governor has approved the Graduate Development Programme (GDP) that brings together First Class graduates and high-grade degrees into the service with a view to developing and ensuring quality manpower in the system.

“Mr. Governor has approved it. He approved the policy of bringing in First Class graduates into the Edo State Civil and Public Service. He believes that the policy will help the State bring in top quality talents into the system,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The Governor is using this medium to urge all First Class graduates from Edo extraction across all universities in Nigeria and abroad to come over as they will have automatic employment. We are looking at the younger graduates from 2020, but Mr. Governor may extend that.”

The statement noted that the initiative is not just about recruitment but also about retaining highly skilled individuals within the state’s civil service.

The Graduate Development Programme (GDP) will provide First-Class graduates with a structured entry into the public service, ensuring they gain the necessary professional development and experience.

These graduates will be integrated into various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), with plans to also expose them to the private sector for broader industry experience.

In addition to approving automatic employment for First-Class graduates of Edo State extraction, the statement also noted that Governor Okpebholo approved the payment of a 13th-month salary to workers in Edo State.

What you should know

The Edo State Government recently suspended all civil service recruitment and ordered a comprehensive review of employment processes executed since May 2024.

Governor Okpebholo explained that this decision was prompted by reports of irregularities, including allegations of clandestine recruitment activities within the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

According to the Edo State Government, investigations revealed that certain heads of MDAs had engaged in unauthorized hiring practices, issuing backdated employment letters to individuals without following due process.

The review aims to uncover and rectify such irregularities, ensuring that only qualified candidates benefit from public service opportunities in Edo State.