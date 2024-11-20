The governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The decision was conveyed in a “Government Special Announcement” issued by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq., Secretary to the State Government, on November 20, 2024.

The announcement instructed all affected council members to immediately hand over government properties in their possession to the respective heads of their institutions.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all State owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, all affected members of the Governing Councils of all State owned Tertiary Institutions are to handover all Government properties in their possession to their respective Heads of the Institutions,” the statement read in part.

This announcement effectively dissolves the governing council of Ambrose Alli University and other state-owned tertiary institutions, signaling a comprehensive restructuring of their leadership.

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the management staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City. It directed the affected staff to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior officers in their respective institutions, with the disengagement taking immediate effect.

What you should know

The new administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo has executed significant measures to address key issues in Edo State. In addition to dissolving the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions and disengaging the management staff of key hospitals, the administration has also suspended all market unions and associations in Edo State over rising food costs.

This decision, announced on November 19, 2024, was in response to reports of exploitative practices by market unions, including arbitrarily fixing food prices and preventing farmers from selling directly to consumers.

The state government described these actions as contributing to the rising cost of living and economic hardship, particularly for low-income residents.

Governor Okpebholo also directed security agencies to ensure compliance with the suspension order, warning that union leaders found defying the directive would face strict penalties.

The administration says it aims to restore fairness in market operations and protect consumer rights, with reforms focused on creating a balanced economic environment for all stakeholders.