The Edo State Government has suspended all market unions and associations across the state following reports that their exploitative practices have contributed to rising food costs and economic hardship.

This decision, approved by Governor Monday Okpebholo, was announced in a statement issued by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government, on November 19, 2024.

The statement revealed that market unions have been accused of preventing farmers from directly selling their produce to consumers and arbitrarily fixing the prices of staple foods.

These practices, according to the government, have led to an astronomical increase in food prices, disproportionately affecting low-income earners and other vulnerable groups in the state.

“The attention of the State Government has been drawn to the disturbing activities of market Unions in the State. Reports abound that the Executives of these Unions either outrightly prevent farmers from disposing of their wares directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fix prices of these staple foods at the detriment of the low-income earners and generally, the citizens of the State,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Following from the foregoing, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the suspension of the activities of all Market Unions in Edo State with immediate effect.”

To ensure strict compliance with the directive, Governor Okpebholo has instructed security agencies, including the Police, to closely monitor the situation, ensuring that the suspension order is adhered to without exception. He further directed that any union leaders found defying the order should be immediately apprehended and held accountable.

The Edo State Government acknowledged in the statement the essential contributions of market traders to the state’s economy, emphasizing their role in driving commerce and supporting livelihoods across communities.

However, it noted that these contributions cannot justify the exploitative practices allegedly perpetrated by some individuals operating under the guise of market union executives.

The statement highlighted accusations against these executives destabilize the local economy, exacerbate food insecurity, and inflate the cost of living for residents.

According to the government, the suspension of market unions represents a necessary step to address these concerns, protect consumer rights, and restore fairness in market operations.

The statement reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to fostering a balanced economic environment where all stakeholders benefit, ensuring that no group or individual undermines the welfare of the broader community.