Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday in Benin, flagged off the 2025 farming season, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to making the state a leader in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Represented by the Head of Service, Dr. Anthony Okungbowa, the governor announced that N70 billion had been allocated to agriculture in the 2025 budget to boost the sector.

He emphasized that the flag-off marked a significant step toward enhancing agriculture, ensuring food security, and increasing farmers’ incomes and production levels across the state.

He added, “The N70 billion allocation reflects our government’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a major contributor to Edo’s economy while improving livelihoods for our citizens.”

The back to farm initiative

Okpebholo noted that since assuming office in November 2024, his administration had made agriculture a top priority in its development agenda, recognizing its role in job creation, economic growth, and food security.

He explained that under the Back to Farm Initiative, large farmlands would be developed across the state’s three senatorial districts to promote large-scale farming and boost productivity.

“To ease farming, the government will provide modern equipment and machinery to reduce labor intensity, enabling farmers to benefit from technological advancements and improve farm output,” he stated.

“We will also increase incentives for farmers and deploy trained extension officers to provide real-time guidance, ensuring improved farming practices and higher yields across the state,” he assured.

He stated that his administration would also invest in better road networks, storage facilities, and irrigation systems to facilitate the transportation of goods, reduce post-harvest losses, and support the agricultural sector.

The governor urged farmers to take full advantage of the farming season, adopt improved agricultural methods, and contribute to making Edo a leading agricultural hub in Nigeria.

Government’s vision for the 2025 farming season

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Peter Osagie, described the 2025 farming season as the beginning of a new agricultural cycle and a source of renewed hope for farmers.

“Through the Back to Farm Initiative, over 1,500 hectares of farmland will be developed, supporting both smallholder and commercial farmers with land access and extension services,” he said.

“This programme is designed to boost productivity and ensure food security by equipping farmers with the necessary resources to thrive in today’s evolving agricultural landscape.

“As we enter the planting season, we move forward with clear direction and renewed energy, from land clearing and mechanization to improved seeds and farmer support initiatives,” Osagie added.

He revealed that the government was enhancing ongoing programmes, such as the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Programme (LPRES), while also promoting climate-smart agriculture and fostering strategic partnerships.

“We are ensuring that farmers are well-equipped to tackle modern agricultural challenges, including climate change and global market demands, through innovative support and infrastructure development,” he added.

Farmers’ association calls for improved security

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Bako Dogwo, Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), commended Governor Okpebholo for launching the farming season and prioritizing the agricultural sector.

However, Dogwo urged the governor to address security concerns, particularly the threats posed by herdsmen and kidnappers, which he noted could hinder the state’s agricultural development.