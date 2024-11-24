The Edo State government has announced the formation of a 14-member State Assets Verification Committee to investigate the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Monday Okpebholo approved the constitution of the committee, which is aimed at ensuring accountability, transparency, and good governance by providing a detailed and holistic database of the state’s assets and liabilities.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, released on Sunday.

The statement noted that the 14-member committee, composed of respected individuals from Edo State, will address the inadequacies in the limited records presented by the previous administration as a critical step toward setting the state on the path of development and accountable leadership.

“In furtherance of the Governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led Government came up with very scanty and limited Assets and Liabilities of the State.

“In line with the Governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in Government, and to deepen the governance process, a Committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted,” the statement read in part.

More insight

The statement provided further details, indicating that the committee will be chaired by Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, with Anslem Ojezua as Deputy Chairman.

Other members include Prince Kassim Afegbua, Hon. Patrick Ikhariale, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Hon. Patrick Idiake, Hon. Rasaq Bello-Osagie, Mr. Fredrick Unopah, Frank Osumuede Edebor Esq (Secretary), Mrs. Abdallah Eugenia, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Pharm. Kenny Okojie, Mrs. Lyndsey Tes-Sorae, and Hon. Abass Braimoh.

The inauguration of the committee is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 1 p.m., at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountable governance.

What you should know

This decision by the Edo State Government to establish a State Assets Verification Committee builds on earlier efforts by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration to address perceived irregularities linked to the previous administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Recently, the Okpebholo administration suspended all civil service recruitment and launched a comprehensive review of employment processes conducted since May 2024.

The governor explained that the decision was prompted by reports of irregularities, including allegations of unauthorized recruitment activities within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Investigations by the Edo State Government revealed that some heads of MDAs had allegedly issued backdated employment letters without adhering to due process.

In response, the administration issued a strong warning to officials involved in such practices, reiterating its zero tolerance for malpractice in public service recruitment.

The government emphasized the importance of fairness, transparency, and accountability in all hiring processes, urging MDAs to align with these principles.