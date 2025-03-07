Edo State High Court has approved jail terms for 21 internet fraudsters in Benin, according to a statement released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday.

Justices A.N. Erhabor and W.I. Aziegbemhin of the Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin City, convicted and sentenced the defendants separately on charges related to fraud.

According to the EFCC, the convicts are: Eimuen Nathaniel, Ighagbon Anderson Andy, Precious Aigbokhai, Divine Ebosetale Okhitie, Ekpekurede Valour, Akuson Sunday, Oshoikpor Joshua, Onumegu Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, Sylvester Oseokoedion, Osifor Kenneth, Abraham Eromosele, and Aliu Sanusi Aliu.

Others include Donald Emuen, Oseghale Paris, Amavu Paul, Godsent Omokhoa, Omere Osabvohien Love, Stephen Edetalen Obhanoghor, Segun Nelson Owoyele, Emmanuel Essence, and Oriarewoh Divine Eronmonsele.

EFCC’s Case

The anti-graft agency stated that the defendants were prosecuted on separate one-count charges related to obtaining by false pretence, retention of proceeds of crime, and possession of fraudulent documents.

They were arrested in a sting operation conducted by operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC after intelligence linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Nathaniel (M), on or about the 14th of February 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did have in your possession documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretences, thereby committing an offence contrary to Sections 6 and 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

All the defendants pleaded “guilty” to their charges when read to them by the court registrars.

The prosecution counsel, F.A. Jirbo, K.Y. Bello, Isa K. Agwai, Faisal Ibrahim, Al-Amin Ibrahim Abdul, Bala-Ribah, and Salihu Ahmed, urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

The defence counsel pleaded for leniency, stating that the convicts had shown remorse for their actions.

What the Judges said

Justice Erhabor sentenced Love, Valour, Sunday, Oriarewoh Eronmonsele, Okoedion, Omokhoa, and Kenneth to two years in jail each, with the option of a N200,000 fine.

Obhanoghor, Okhitie, and Paul were sentenced to three years in prison each, with the option of a N200,000 fine.

Justice W.I. Aziegbemhin sentenced Owoyele and Essence to two years imprisonment each, with an option to pay N300,000 and N600,000 in fines, respectively.

Additionally, Andy, Aigbokhai, Joshua, and Emmanuel were sentenced to two years in jail each, with an option to pay N200,000 in fines. Nathaniel, Abraham Eromosele, Aliu, and Paris received two-year sentences or a N400,000 fine each.

Emuen was sentenced to three years in prison or a N600,000 fine.

In addition to their sentences, all convicts were ordered to forfeit their phones, computers, and money found in their respective bank accounts to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

They were also required to sign written undertakings to be of good behaviour.

More Insights

This case underscores the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on internet fraud.

In a previous warning, the agency alerted Nigerians to rising concerns over internet fraudsters carrying firearms and engaging in ritual killings, among other criminal activities.

The EFCC also mourned the loss of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC (ASE II) Aminu Sahabi Harisu, who was killed on January 17, 2025, while tracking a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.