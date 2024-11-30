The Lagos State Government has scheduled a second resit for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday, December 2, 2024, for students who missed the first resit.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board.

The resit was introduced to accommodate students who missed the earlier examination conducted on November 6, 2024.

The resit exams will take place at the Lagos State Examinations Board premises in Iyana Ipaja, starting at 10:00 am. Mr. Adebayo said explained the government’s decision is committed to promoting sustainable academic excellence

“The Lagos State Examinations Board is committed to promoting sustainable academic excellence in the state. As part of this commitment, we are providing another opportunity for students to write their core subjects, including English Studies or Mathematics, or both, which are essential for progression to Senior Secondary School Level (SSS I),” the statement read.

Core subjects critical for progression

The Director emphasized the importance of English Studies and Mathematics as prerequisites for transitioning to Senior Secondary School. He highlighted the state’s inclusive education policy

“The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education’s policy, ‘Leave No Child Behind,’ ensures that every child has equitable access to free and qualitative education,” he stated.

This initiative aligns with the state government’s efforts to provide comprehensive educational opportunities for all students, especially those who face barriers during regular examination schedules.

Mr. Adebayo called on school authorities and stakeholders to ensure full participation of the affected students.

“We need the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders to ensure these students take advantage of this opportunity and achieve the shared objectives of academic excellence and inclusivity,” he stated.

What you should know

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is a crucial examination in Nigeria, designed for students completing their junior secondary education.

Typically taken at the end of JSS 3, the BECE assesses students’ proficiency in core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and other subjects relevant to their educational progression. Passing the BECE is a prerequisite for advancing to Senior Secondary School (SSS) in Nigeria.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited schools in Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This accreditation follows a rigorous evaluation process by NECO’s Accreditation Team, which visited the schools to assess their readiness to conduct the exams.

The evaluation included inspections of key facilities such as classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer labs, workshops, examination halls, and sports facilities.