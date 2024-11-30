The United Kingdom is aiming to draw 50 million international visitors annually by 2030, a key target to strengthen its position as a leading global tourist destination.

This goal is part of a new effort to expand and enhance the country’s tourism sector, which officials say will also contribute to economic growth.

According to a report from TravelBiz, the UK’s government is focused on increasing tourism numbers, expanding beyond London, and ensuring the sector’s long-term growth.

The country’s tourism minister, Chris Bryant, revealed the plans during the Tourism Alliance conference in London.

He highlighted the importance of the tourism industry in driving economic expansion and outlined several initiatives to help meet the ambitious target.

New council to lead tourism expansion

One of the central elements of the new plan is the formation of a Visitor Economy Advisory Council, which will be co-chaired by Minister Bryant, TravelBiz informs.

It is noted that the council will play a key role in coordinating efforts between the government and industry stakeholders.

Bryant emphasized the need for collaboration to achieve the target and develop a comprehensive National Visitor Economy Strategy, which will be unveiled next autumn.

“The UK has great potential as a top tourist destination, and we must work together to make that happen,” Bryant said. The council will be tasked with supporting the development of the strategy, which will outline the specific steps needed to increase international tourism and ensure benefits are felt across the country.

Efforts to promote regional tourism

While London remains a major draw for tourists, the UK government is committed to expanding tourism opportunities beyond the capital.

The new strategy aims to promote tourism across other regions and cities, offering a more diverse experience for visitors. To achieve this, the government plans to invest in several areas.

According to reports, enhanced marketing campaigns will be launched to showcase the UK’s varied cultural offerings, while tourist boards will be reformed to better support regional tourism growth.

There will also be an increased focus on addressing skills gaps within the sector, with new training programs designed to prepare the workforce for the anticipated increase in visitors.

Focus on economic growth and global competition

Reports inform of tourism’s vital contribution to the UK economy, generating £74 billion annually and accounting for 4% of the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA).

With 38 million international visitors in 2023, the sector is already showing signs of recovery after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, officials are hopeful that the sector can reach new heights, surpassing the 41 million visitors recorded in 2019.

The government believes that tourism’s growth will not only benefit the economy but also create jobs and support businesses across the country.

Expanding the tourism market to include more regions is seen as a way to share economic benefits more evenly, ensuring that the positive impacts of tourism are felt throughout the UK.

Impact on visitors and the travel industry

For international visitors, reports supply that the government’s plan promises more travel opportunities and access to a wider range of destinations.

As part of the effort to promote regional tourism, visitors can expect to explore new areas beyond London and experience the unique cultural offerings of the UK’s other cities and regions.

To support this growth, the government also plans to improve infrastructure and services. Visitors can look forward to better travel facilities, smoother transportation, and enhanced services, all aimed at improving the overall tourist experience.

TravelBiz further informs that the UK is expected to streamline its visa processes, making it easier and more efficient for international travellers to visit the country.

This move, as revealed, could simplify the visa application process and provide more straightforward travel options for those looking to visit the UK.

With collaboration between the government and tourism stakeholders, these initiatives are expected to position the UK as an even more attractive destination for international travellers.