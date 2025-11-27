Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is safe and has departed Guinea-Bissau following Wednesday’s military coup that toppled the West African nation’s government, the Federal Government confirmed on Thursday.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told journalists in Abuja that Jonathan had left the country aboard a special flight alongside members of his delegation, including former UN envoy Mohamed Chambas.

Jonathan, who led the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission, had been in the country monitoring last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections before the military announced it had seized power.

More condemnations for coup

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Filipe Nyusi, former President of Mozambique and Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission; Issifu Kamara, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission; and Jonathan strongly condemned the coup. They described it as a direct attempt to derail the country’s democratic process and undermine the will of the people.

The observers urged residents to remain calm and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the nation “during this sensitive period,” emphasizing the need to protect peace, stability, and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people.

Also, the Federal Government condemned the coup in strong terms, warning that it represents a serious threat to democracy and regional stability.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it learned of the development “with profound dismay and deep concern,” faulting the coup for leading to “an unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.”

It described the action as a violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Guinea-Bissau was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday after military officers declared “total control” of the country, closed its borders, and suspended electoral activities. Heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace, and soldiers blocked major access routes.

General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces was taking over the leadership of the country until further notice.”

Backstory

