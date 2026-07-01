RMAFC submits political office holders’ pay review to Tinubu

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has submitted its recommendations for the review of the remuneration of political and public office holders to President Bola Tinubu for consideration, marking a key step in the statutory process for revising the salaries and allowances of public officials.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has submitted its recommendations for the review of the remuneration of political and public office holders to President Bola Tinubu for consideration, marking a key step in the statutory process for revising the salaries and allowances of public officials.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the commission, Maryam Umar Yusuf, following a courtesy visit by the Council of Retired Permanent Secretaries to the RMAFC headquarters in Abuja.

The Chairman of the commission, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, said the review exercise had been concluded and that many of the issues raised by retired permanent secretaries were already reflected in the recommendations forwarded to the President.

What the statement says

The statement read, “Dr Shehu disclosed that the Commission had already concluded its review of which substantial parts of the issues canvassed by the retired Permanent Secretaries have been captured and forwarded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for consideration.”

According to the commission, Shehu gave the assurance while receiving a delegation of the Council of Retired Permanent Secretaries led by its National Vice Chairman, Elder Akin Arikawe.

He said the commission remained committed to ensuring that requests for the review of remuneration for political and public office holders received fair consideration within its constitutional mandate.

The RMAFC chairman noted that retired permanent secretaries remained an important resource for government because of their experience and institutional memory.

“Nothing can replace the experience of an experienced public servant. You are still relevant in shaping policy and advising government on intricate national issues,” he said.

Shehu also described the retired permanent secretaries as one of the pillars of Nigeria’s public service, commending their contributions to policy formulation and national development.

Council seeks stronger collaboration

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Arikawe said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the commission and appreciating its efforts to address issues affecting retired permanent secretaries.

He said the council, whose motto is Continuous Improvement, was established to leverage the experience of retired permanent secretaries in supporting government through policy advice, institutional memory and constructive engagement.

According to him, the council remains committed to contributing to reforms that will strengthen governance and improve public administration in Nigeria.

The statement added that Federal Commissioners representing Kwara and Kebbi States, Ismail Mohammed Agaka and Rakiya Tanko Ayuba Haruna, described members of the council as distinguished administrators whose contributions had helped shape Nigeria’s economic and governance policies.

They urged the retired senior civil servants to continue mentoring younger public servants and supporting ongoing reforms.

Also speaking, the Director of Allocation Department and Overseeing Director of the Fiscal Efficiency Department, Dr. U.K. Umar, said the commission had begun work on the issues presented by the council.

He disclosed that consultations were ongoing to review the existing legal framework and address the council’s requests in line with the commission’s recommendations and applicable laws.

What you should know

Under the Nigerian Constitution, the RMAFC is responsible for determining the remuneration appropriate for political office holders, including the President, Vice President, governors, legislators and judicial officers, with any review taking effect after the required approvals.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) recently called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to halt its plan to increase salaries for political office holders, describing the proposal as “insensitive, unjust, and inequitable.”