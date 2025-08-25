The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to halt its plan to increase salaries for political office holders, describing the proposal as “insensitive, unjust, and inequitable.”

This was disclosed in a statement by NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero on Sunday, who warned that the planned increase would widen inequality between civil servants and politicians and worsen poverty for the majority of Nigerians.

“We are outraged by the decision of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to embark on a comprehensive upward review of the remuneration packages of political office holders across the country.

“The move is insensitive, unjust, inequitable and will only succeed in deepening the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders. It will equally deepen poverty among the generality of Nigerians, majority of whom have not only been adjudged to be multi-dimensionally poor, live miserably poor.”,” Ajaero said

He also condemned RMAFC Chairman Mohammed Usman’s justification for the hike as “largely puerile” and dismissive of the extensive perks already enjoyed by political office holders.

More insights

The NLC noted that while civil servants remain under salary freezes and a N70,000 minimum wage, political office holders have received disproportionate increases in the past over 800% compared to around 50% for civil servants. The union also highlighted that political salaries are uniform nationwide, ignoring regional economic differences, unlike civil service pay.

Ajaero called for transparency and an immediate halt to the process, stating: “The current earnings of all political office holders should be made public; the benchmark for the proposed review should equally be made public; RMAFC should put on hold this exercise before it triggers a tsunami.”

The NLC urged the federal government to ensure remuneration policies are equitable, transparent, and aligned with constitutional principles, emphasizing that public office should prioritise service and sacrifice rather than wealth accumulation.

What you should know

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) recently began the process of reviewing remuneration packages for political and public office holders across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the RMAFC Remuneration and Monetisation Committee, Hon. Mohammed Kabeer Usman, had stated that the review is central to ensuring stability and strengthening governance in the country.

The exercise follows the review of judicial officers’ salaries last year, which was approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had said the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024, now law, would help the justice system work in the interest of Nigerians.

The NLC has described RMAFC’s planned salary review as untimely and unjust, urging the Commission to retreat from the process.