Regional election observation missions from ECOWAS and the African Union (AU), along with the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), have strongly condemned Wednesday’s military coup in Guinea-Bissau, calling it a serious setback to the country’s democratic process.

The condemnation was contained in a joint statement issued on Wednesday night.

The statement was signed by former President of Mozambique and Head of the AU Election Observation Mission, Filipe Nyusi; former Nigerian President and Head of the West African Elders Forum, Goodluck Jonathan; and Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, Issifu Kamara.

Peaceful presidential election

The missions noted that their condemnation comes barely days after the peaceful presidential and legislative elections held on 23 November 2025, which they had earlier praised for being orderly, transparent, and well administered.

“We, the Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM), and the West African Elders Forum note the orderly and peaceful conclusion of the voting process for the presidential and legislative elections held on 23 November 2025 in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau,” the joint statement said.

“We commend the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic engagement, as well as the professionalism demonstrated by polling staff, security personnel, presidential candidates’ and party agents, throughout the voting process.”

Shock and concern as coup disrupts election process

The observers said they were alarmed that the military announced a coup while the nation awaited official election results.

According to the missions, the timing was especially troubling, as they had just concluded meetings with the two leading presidential candidates who, they said, had pledged to accept the results of the poll.

“Despite these encouraging developments, we express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results,” the statement said.

The group added: “We regret that the coup comes at a time when we have just concluded meetings with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the people’s will.”

Call for release of detained officials

The missions also condemned the arrest of top government and electoral officials, describing it as an attempt to derail the democratic process and overturn the progress made by the country in recent years.

They urged ECOWAS and the AU to take “necessary steps” to ensure that the constitutional order is swiftly restored.

They further demanded that the military “immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion.”

Reaffirming their commitment to Guinea-Bissau’s democratic journey, the observers appealed for calm among citizens.

“We call on the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the country on its democratic path,” the missions said.

“In this respect, we underscore the importance of preserving peace, stability, and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people during this sensitive period.”

The coup marks a dramatic escalation in Guinea-Bissau’s post-election tensions.

Backstory

Earlier on Wednesday, military officers declared that they had “taken over total control” of the government, just days after a closely contested presidential and legislative election.

Local media reports indicate that President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has been arrested and is being held at the general-staff headquarters in Bissau.

Embalo, who was widely seen as the frontrunner for a second term, had faced strong opposition from candidates Fernando da Costa and Domingos Simões Pereira, both of whom claimed victory in the polls.

Reports also suggest that the opposition figures—along with Pereira, who was the runner-up in the 2019 presidential election—are being held at the Bissau air base.

The military has suspended the electoral process, plunging the country into deep political uncertainty and drawing widespread international concern.