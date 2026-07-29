Nigerian Army appoints GOCs for four new divisions

The Nigerian Army has appointed new General Officers Commanding (GOCs) for four newly established divisions as part of a broader restructuring aimed at expanding its operational reach and strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Nigerian Army has appointed new General Officers Commanding (GOCs) for four newly established divisions as part of a broader restructuring aimed at expanding its operational reach and strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

In a statement issued on July 29, 2026, the Nigerian Army said the appointments were approved by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

The Army said the new formations are intended to strengthen its force structure, expand its operational footprint, improve command and control and enhance its ability to respond to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

What they are saying

The newly established divisions will begin operations once they attain Initial Operational Capability (IOC), while measures will be implemented to progressively achieve Full Operational Capability (FOC). The phased activation is expected to support operational continuity and faster deployment of troops and resources.

Under the revised structure, 1 Division, Kaduna, will oversee Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, while 2 Division, Ibadan, will cover Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.

The 3 Division, Jos, will be responsible for Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe, while the newly established 5 Division, headquartered in Makurdi, will oversee Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

The 6 Division, Port Harcourt, will cover Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, while 7 Division, Maiduguri, will retain responsibility for Borno and Yobe. The 8 Division, Sokoto, will continue to oversee Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

The new 9 Division, headquartered in Ilorin, will cover Kwara and Niger states, while 10 Division, Jalingo, will oversee border areas in Taraba and Adamawa.

Meanwhile, 81 Division, Lagos, will continue to cover Lagos and Ogun, while 82 Division, Enugu, will retain responsibility for Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo. The new 83 Division, headquartered in Benin City, will cover Edo, Delta and Bayelsa when activated later in the year.

To lead the new formations, Major General Yakubu Yahaya was appointed GOC 9 Division and Commander, Operation SAVANNA SHIELD. Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife was appointed GOC 10 Division, while Major General Moses Gara was appointed GOC 5 Division and Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE.

Major General Auwalu Mahmuda was also appointed GOC 2 Division, Ibadan.

More insight

The Army additionally activated three new brigades: 11 Brigade, Gboko, commanded by Brigadier General AO Odubiyi; 29 Brigade, Kainji, commanded by Brigadier General AM Haruna; and 10 Brigade, Lafia, commanded by Brigadier General RM Aminu.

The COAS charged the newly appointed commanders to provide visionary leadership, maintain operational momentum and uphold professionalism and discipline.

The Army said the expanded structure is expected to improve border security, accelerate troop deployment, strengthen joint operations and enhance the military’s capacity to respond to emerging security threats nationwide.

What you should know

The latest appointments come less than a week after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel.

The expansion, announced on July 23, 2026, is part of the Federal Government’s broader military modernisation efforts, which also include the acquisition of military platforms and equipment, improvements in troop welfare and increased support for operational readiness and force modernisation.

Under the approved structure, new divisions were created in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City, with the formations expected to strengthen command and control, decentralise operational decision-making, improve border security and enable faster responses to emerging security threats.