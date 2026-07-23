Tinubu expands Nigerian Army to 12 divisions, approves 28,000 new recruits

President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, alongside the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve military effectiveness across the country.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, alongside the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve military effectiveness across the country.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the Presidency, the move reflects the administration’s commitment to enhancing the operational capacity of the Armed Forces and addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

What you should know

The expansion forms part of a broader military modernization programme that includes the acquisition of critical military platforms and equipment, improvements in troop welfare, and sustained support for operational readiness.

“This include approval for the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel, acquisition of critical military platforms and equipment, improvements in troop welfare, and ongoing support for operational readiness and force modernisation.,” the statement says.

Under the new structure, the Nigerian Army will operate 12 divisions strategically located across the country:

1 Division Headquarters – Kaduna (Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States)

2 Division Headquarters – Ibadan (Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States)

3 Division Headquarters – Jos (Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States)

5 Division Headquarters – Makurdi (Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi States)

6 Division Headquarters – Port Harcourt (Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States)

7 Division Headquarters – Maiduguri (Borno and Yobe States)

8 Division Headquarters – Sokoto (Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States)

9 Division Headquarters – Ilorin (Kwara and Niger States)

10 Division Headquarters – Jalingo (Taraba and Adamawa States)

81 Division Headquarters – Lagos (Lagos and Ogun States)

82 Division Headquarters – Enugu (Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo States)

83 Division Headquarters – Benin City (Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States)

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The Presidency stated that the creation of new divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo, and Benin City is expected to strengthen command and control structures, decentralize operational decision-making, enhance border security, and improve the protection of critical national infrastructure.

The new formations are also expected to bolster counter-insurgency operations, support internal security efforts, and enable faster military responses to emerging threats across the country.

According to Onanuga, the implementation of the new force structure will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase, which includes the establishment of the 5, 9, and 10 Divisions and the reorganization of existing formations, is expected to be completed by September 2026.

The second phase, covering the establishment of the 83 Division and additional restructuring, is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

President Tinubu also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Ibrahim Shuaibu, as well as officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the country.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continued investment in the Armed Forces to ensure they remain well-equipped, motivated, and capable of protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and citizens.

What you should know

The announcement comes days after the Nigerian Army disclosed that some security personnel suffered casualties during a month-long operation that resulted in the rescue of 44 pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims, kidnapped on May 15, 2026, were rescued on July 10 following what the military described as an intelligence-led operation coordinated by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Ibadan, Major General C.R. Nnebeife, in collaboration with multiple security and intelligence agencies.