These professional certifications are quietly transforming careers across Nigeria

Professional certifications are becoming one of the clearest ways Nigerian professionals are distinguishing themselves in an increasingly competitive job market, as employers place greater value on verified expertise and workers seek skills that remain relevant in the age of artificial intelligence.

Professional certifications are becoming one of the clearest ways Nigerian professionals are distinguishing themselves in an increasingly competitive job market, as employers place greater value on verified expertise and workers seek skills that remain relevant in the age of artificial intelligence.

Unlike experience or workplace visibility, certifications provide an independent validation of knowledge and competence. They demonstrate mastery of globally recognised standards, structured methodologies, and technical skills that employers can assess with greater confidence.

The shift comes at a time when career advancement is no longer determined by a single factor. Strong performance, visibility, leadership, relationship-building, and problem-solving remain essential, but as more professionals possess these qualities, certifications are increasingly becoming the differentiator that helps candidates stand out.

The trend has taken on even greater significance as artificial intelligence reshapes industries, automates routine tasks, and forces professionals to rethink their long-term careers. Rather than asking whether AI will change the workplace, many Nigerians are now asking a different question: Which skills will continue to create value, and how can they prove they have them?

In December 2023, Nairametrics highlighted 9 in-demand professional certifications to consider for 2024. What has changed since then?

To find answers, Nairametrics spoke extensively with Lara Yeku, an HR expert with nearly two decades of experience who now serves as General Manager, Business Transformation, Golden Penny Foods Vertical / Flour Mills of Nigeria.

Her career has spanned Accenture, strategic HR leadership, organizational transformation, and business change management. More importantly, she has lived the very career pivot many professionals are trying to achieve.

According to her, the certifications gaining traction in Nigeria are not random. They reflect where companies are investing, where technology is heading, and what employers increasingly reward.

What Yeku is saying

Yeku’s own career offers a revealing starting point.

“The Nigerian market is evolving rapidly when it comes to in-demand professional certifications, and we have seen a noticeable increase in professionals pursuing certifications to accelerate their careers,” Yeku told Nairametrics.

After years in human resources, she reached a point where she felt HR expertise alone was no longer enough. She wanted to understand business more deeply, contribute beyond traditional HR functions, and help drive organizational transformation.

“About five years ago, I realized I needed to broaden my knowledge across the business. I no longer wanted to focus only on HR-specific certifications; instead, I wanted certifications that would enable me to deliver greater value across different parts of the organization. I was looking for solutions beyond the traditional day-to-day HR function,” she said.

That search led her to the Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) certification.

The certification, she said, helped her understand business processes, transformation initiatives, and organizational change at a much deeper level. It also became one of the foundations for her eventual transition into business transformation leadership.

“Those certifications helped me pivot my career,” she said, referring to her CBAP and Change Management qualifications.

Within a relatively short period, she moved from HR leadership into a business transformation role, where she now leads enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across one of Nigeria’s largest food businesses.

That experience, she said, mirrors a broader trend she is observing across the Nigerian labor market.

Here are professional certifications Nigerians are increasingly pursuing:

Business analysis and change management

CBAP, in particular, is becoming increasingly attractive to professionals seeking international opportunities.

Because it is globally recognized, it can strengthen applications for remote jobs and opportunities abroad. As a facilitator and active member of the Nigerian business analysis community, Yeku said she has seen consistent growth in the number of professionals pursuing the certification.

“CBAP is an internationally recognized certification, and one of the reasons it has become increasingly popular is that it can open opportunities for remote jobs. It is also highly recognized in countries such as Canada, making it valuable for Nigerians seeking international career opportunities,” she said.

Closely linked to this is Change Management certification, which has become increasingly important as organizations undergo digital transformation, restructuring, and operating model changes.

Project management remains a major growth area

Another certification category experiencing sustained demand is Project Management Professional (PMP).

According to Yeku, Nigerians are now pursuing project management certifications because modern organizations increasingly operate through projects — whether technology implementations, transformation initiatives, process improvements, or strategic programs.

Project management skills, she explained, have become transferable across industries and functions.

HR certifications are still highly valuable

Despite the growing interest in business and technology certifications, traditional HR certifications remain important.

She identified certifications such as SPHR, SHRM, APHR, and PHR as qualifications that many HR professionals continue to pursue to strengthen their expertise and credibility within the profession.

“Many HR professionals are increasingly pursuing certifications such as SPHR, SHRM, APHR, and PHR to strengthen their HR expertise and improve their career prospects,” she noted.

These certifications deepen HR capability, strengthen strategic people management skills, and remain relevant for professionals who want to build long-term careers in human resources leadership.

Data, cloud, and technology certifications

Perhaps the most significant shift Yeku highlighted is the growing demand for technology-enabled certifications.

She pointed to Microsoft Azure certifications, Google Professional Data Analytics, AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), cybersecurity certifications, and AI-related qualifications as areas attracting increasing attention.

The reason is straightforward: businesses are becoming more digital.

As organizations migrate from server-based systems to cloud-based infrastructure, the demand for cloud professionals has increased sharply. Microsoft Azure certifications, she explained, are particularly valuable because they equip professionals with cloud computing and cloud management capabilities.

“Many companies are adopting cloud-based systems, Microsoft technologies, and data-driven decision-making, which has created strong demand for cloud professionals, data analysts, and data scientists,” she said.

Google Professional Data Analytics has also become especially popular among graduates and freelancers.

Businesses, she said, are actively looking for data analysts and data scientists.

“Data is the new oil,” she said. “Organizations are looking for data capability.”

The implication is that certifications in analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI are becoming increasingly relevant because they align directly with where employers are investing.

Why certifications alone don’t get promotions

One of the most striking parts of Yeku’s argument is that she rejects the idea that certifications automatically lead to higher salaries.

In her view, that is one of the biggest misconceptions professionals have. A certification may open a door, but it does not guarantee what happens after the door opens.

After earning her CBAP and Change Management certifications, she was not immediately promoted. Instead, she began applying the knowledge to business problems, leading initiatives beyond HR, contributing to transformation projects, and delivering measurable value across the organization.

Only after that did the business begin to see her differently.

Her eventual appointment as General Manager, Business Transformation came because she had demonstrated capabilities that extended beyond her original HR role.

“People don’t get promoted because they have a certification,” she said. “They get promoted because they demonstrate competence from the knowledge gained through the certification.”

For professionals hoping a qualification alone will trigger a salary increase, that distinction matters.

The certification is the credential; the value created with it is what employers reward.

Before you choose a certification, choose your direction.

Yeku’s strongest advice is not about which certification to pursue.

It is about why.

“You need to be intentional about planning and preparing for every stage of your career — from entry level to supervisory level, to manager, and eventually to executive or leadership positions,” she said.

At every stage, professionals should be clear about the skills they need and the certifications that will support those skills. A certification is essentially a stamp of credibility on your competencies.