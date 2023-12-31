There are 9 in-demand professional certifications to consider obtaining to grow your career. According to reports, these certifications will enhance your resume for career advancement.

These credentials are usually obtained through short-term programs, and open doors to higher-paying jobs and new industries, even new locations irrespective of a specific degree.

Obtaining certifications such as those for project management through programs like Google, qualifies you for specific roles. Hence it’s important to consider these certifications as supplementary qualifications, which are often paired with degrees to showcase a candidate’s comprehensive skills.

Here are 9 of these in-demand certifications:

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

Possessing project management skills is crucial in today’s business, finance, and technology sectors, making it a prerequisite for anyone aspiring to become a supervisor or manager.

The Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certificate, at the associate level, helps those seeking to develop practical experience in managing company projects.

To attain this certification, candidates must fulfil either a 1,500-hour project experience requirement or complete 23 hours of project management education.

The certification process involves passing a 150-question exam and a fee payment of up to $300.

Project Management Professional (PMP)

The PMP Certification is a good choice for project management, particularly for seasoned professionals. The certification process demands substantial experience, requiring 7,500 hours of project leadership; however, a four-year degree reduces this to 4,500 hours.

Complementing this is a mandatory 35-hour education component. The journey concludes with a rigorous 200-question exam which costs a $555 fee for prompt certification.

IIBA Agile Analysis Certification (IIBA-AAC)

The demand for business analytics professionals is surging due to the growing reliance on data-driven insights.

Businesses actively seek skilled data analysts for a deeper understanding of their customers. To validate data analytics proficiency, the IIBA Agile Analysis Certification is needed. The certificate is an independent certification indicating expertise in dynamic environments.

The certification process involves an 85-question exam within two hours, with an exam fee of up to $525. Minimal eligibility requirements include two to five years of agile-related experience, and recertification is required every three years.

Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP)

The CSCP Certification is for those aspiring to or currently working as supply chain managers.

This credential validates credibility and expertise in supply chain management. Prerequisites include a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, a minimum of three years of relevant business experience, and a possession of at least one other approved certification.

The certification process involves successfully passing the exam and paying a fee of up to $969.

CompTIA A+ Technician Certification

The CompTIA A+ Technician Certification is for entry-level individuals venturing into the technology field without formal computer science degrees.

This certification equips candidates with essential skills to troubleshoot diverse technologies, making it an ideal choice for roles like support specialists or help desk technicians.

Moreover, it qualifies individuals for additional on-the-job training.

The certification process entails passing a written exam and involves a minor fee for acquiring the certificate, offering a valuable foundation for a successful career in technology.

SHRM-CP Certification

Dedicated human resources professionals are needed for every business.

The SHRM-CP Certification provides substantial benefits, qualifying individuals for open HR positions and elevating their credibility for higher-value roles.

With financial advantages, certificate holders can earn 14% to 15% more than non-certified peers, making it an ideal progression certificate for those committed to the HR field.

The certification process involves applying for the SHRM-CP program, studying for three to four months, and completing the four-hour exam, often within the allotted time.

Google Digital Marketing and eCommerce Professional Certification

This Google Digital Marketing and eCommerce Professional Certificate is divided into seven courses for focused learning.

It is tailored for aspiring digital marketers without marketing degrees and spans six months, demanding 10 hours of weekly study.

With a $39 monthly subscription fee on Coursera, the overall cost is budget-friendly, totalling less than $300 over six months.

This comprehensive and accessible certificate empowers individuals to develop insights and expertise in digital marketing and online commerce strategies.

Google Project Management Professional Certificate

The Google Project Management Professional Certificate is highly sought after for project management specialists and team leaders.

With 140 hours of instruction and various practice-based assessments, completing the program opens job opportunities at Google and other US employers.

Over six months, requiring a $39 monthly fee on Coursera, financial assistance from Google is available. Ideal for middle-level managers, this certificate enhances skills and job responsibilities.

Explore other valuable Google certificates in analytics, cloud security, machine learning, and beyond for a well-rounded skill set.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate stands out for aspiring data scientists and IT professionals. With no prerequisites in computer science or programming, the program consists of nine courses, qualifying participants for entry-level data science jobs and providing an IBM digital badge for portfolio enhancement.

Additionally, earn up to 12 transferable college credits. Over an 11-month study period, the subscription fee of $39 per month on Coursera results in a total cost of approximately $429, offering a valuable and comprehensive learning experience.