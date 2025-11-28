The Federal Government’s drive toward a fully digital and data-driven public service gained fresh momentum on Thursday as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, officially launched the Ministry’s 1Government Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) in Abuja.

This comes ahead of the December 31, 2025, deadline set by the federal government for full digital adoption across all ministries and extra-ministerial departments.

Speaking during the unveiling, Dingyadi described the Ministry’s transition to the 1Gov Cloud as a “decisive leap toward a fully digital, automation-driven and data-centric public service.”

He said the new platform introduces an end-to-end workflow system designed to eliminate manual bottlenecks, shorten approval cycles, and significantly boost service delivery across all units.

Compliance with FG rules

According to him, the ECMS ensures secure document management from creation and storage to retrieval and long-term archiving, while maintaining full compliance with federal data governance rules.

The Minister stressed that digital transformation is not just a technical shift but a cultural one, calling for continuous capacity building to equip officers to use the platform effectively.

Dingyadi also commended the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Directors, the implementation team, and Galaxy Backbone Limited for sustaining national momentum toward digital governance.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi-Esther Walson-Jack, said the Ministry’s onboarding onto the 1Gov Cloud reflects its readiness for a modern, interoperable and transparent civil service.

She noted that the Ministry has met one of the federal government’s critical digital transformation benchmarks ahead of the December 31, 2025 deadline for full digital adoption across all MDAs.

Walson-Jack also announced that the Ministry will no longer accept physical submissions, directing all stakeholders to engage through the Ministry’s digital registry channels.

She praised Galaxy Backbone for hosting the infrastructure locally, describing it as a strategic move to ensure national data sovereignty and strengthen cybersecurity.

Galaxy Backbone pledges continued support

Representing the Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Executive Director for Customer Centricity & Marketing, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, said the 1Gov Cloud provides a unified and secure digital backbone for government operations.

He explained that the platform integrates collaboration tools, workflow automation and secure access systems that will enable ministries to work with greater clarity and consistency.

Olulade affirmed that the Ministry of Labour and Employment has the institutional capacity to fully maximize the 1Gov Cloud ecosystem, adding that the company will continue to support other MDAs as they migrate to the platform.

Earlier in his presentation, Programme Director of the 1Government Cloud, Mr. Wumi Oghoetuoma, outlined the architecture of the system, distinguishing between digitisation, digitalisation and what he termed “sovereign digitalisation” the deliberate management of national data assets within Nigeria’s jurisdiction.

He disclosed that nine departments within the Ministry have fully transitioned to digital operations, with 110 workflows automated and 500 user accounts activated. He projected that the Ministry is on track to achieve near-zero paper dependency, with an expected 90% reduction in paper-related costs.