The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a three-day weather outlook, forecasting dust haze across northern and central Nigeria and isolated thunderstorms in the South from Monday, December 8, to Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The forecast was included in the Weather Outlook bulletin released by NiMet’s Central Forecast Office on Sunday.

According to the outlook, visibility in several northern states could drop to between 2 km and 5 km due to suspended dust particles.

Monday forecast

On Monday, December 8, moderate dust haze is expected over parts of the northern states, including Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and Yobe, while other areas in the North may experience slight haze throughout the day.

The central region will see slight dust haze as well. In the South, the day will begin with a cloudy atmosphere interspersed with sunshine intervals.

Isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the morning, while later in the day, light rains and scattered thunderstorms are expected across Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

Tuesday forecast

On Tuesday, December 9, the northern states are expected to continue experiencing moderate dust haze, with visibility remaining between 2 km and 5 km.

Slight dust haze will persist across the central region.

In the southern states, the day will be partly cloudy with sunshine intervals, and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday forecast

By Wednesday, December 10, moderate dust haze will continue in the North, while the central region is expected to experience moderate dust haze with similar visibility.

In the South, the morning will be mostly cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms and light rains occurring in the afternoon and evening over Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Edo, Ogun and Ondo.

Safety advisory

NiMet has urged motorists to exercise caution when driving during rainfall and thunderstorms, noting that reduced visibility and slippery roads could increase the risk of accidents.

Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather documentation and continuously monitor weather updates to ensure safe flight planning and operations.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through NiMet’s official reports on www.nimet.gov.ng and to follow guidance from local authorities.

The agency also emphasized that individuals with asthma, respiratory conditions, or other health vulnerabilities should take precautions against exposure to suspended dust particles, which may aggravate breathing difficulties.

Recommended measures include limiting outdoor activities during periods of heavy haze, wearing protective masks where necessary, and ensuring medications or inhalers are readily available.