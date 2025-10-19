The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) of the Nigerian military has dismissed reports linking the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day parade to an alleged coup.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) described the claims as false, misleading, and intended to create unnecessary tension among Nigerians.

The clarification was conveyed in a statement on Saturday by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information.

The military explained that the parade was cancelled to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to attend a strategic bilateral meeting abroad, while also enabling members of the Armed Forces to concentrate fully on ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a false and misleading report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.

“The decision regarding the cancellation of the 65th independence anniversary parade was to allow Mr President to attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.”

More insights

The statement also addressed circulating references to sixteen officers who are currently under investigation for alleged professional misconduct.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) explained that the probe forms part of a routine internal process, designed to uphold discipline, accountability, and professionalism within the ranks of the armed forces.

An investigative panel has been formally constituted to carry out the review, and the DHQ assured that the findings of the inquiry will be made public once the process is concluded.

In addition, the DHQ urged all Nigerians to disregard the false and misleading reports, stressing the importance of continuing to support the country’s security agents.

The statement reaffirmed the armed forces’ unwavering loyalty to the Constitution and the Federal Government. It further emphasized that both the government and its security agencies remain fully committed to ensuring national security, maintaining public order, and strengthening democratic governance across the nation.