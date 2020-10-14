Hospitality & Travel
FG to double number of airports across the country by 2023
FG has said it would double the number of airports across the country by the end of 2023.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, October 14, 2020, during the public presentation of the 2021 budget proposal in Abuja. He was responding to a question on which airports the government intends to develop in 2021.
While speaking at the event, which was organized by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, he said that a lot of work would be done across airports in the country.
Nigeria has about 31 airports currently, with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) operating 26 of the facilities, while others are largely run by states.
Sirika said, “Since this administration came in, we drew our roadmap in trying to improve on civil aviation and transportation in general. We understood the importance of air connectivity. So we believe investment in this sector will do very well for our economy. Before the end of 2023, we would have doubled the number of airports in Nigeria.”
He also said, “We have a saying that one-mile-long road leads to nowhere, but one-mile-long runway leads to everywhere. We understand the importance of aviation infrastructure as a critical component for the working of our economy and they are also national security assets.”
The Minister disclosed that the aviation industry was the fastest growing sector in the country and the current administration had developed a roadmap to improve civil aviation and air transportation in general.
He said airports were being built in various locations in Nigeria and that more were in the works.
“So, all over the place, airports are being built in Nigeria, which is a sign of growth for us,’’ he said.
FG moves to ease congestion on arrival at airports, introduces new online procedure
Air passengers wishing to come into Nigeria will not be allowed to board aircraft without a QR code certifying that they are COVID-19 free.
While making the disclosure during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said the step has become necessary to ease congestion on arrival at airports and to avoid the spread of infections.
Aliyu noted that with over 4,000 passengers arriving daily in Lagos and Abuja airports, the use of paper at the airports would not be sustainable. He added that the online procedure would make it easier to manage passengers, following the increase in the number of passengers that could fly into the country.
Dr. Aliyu said, “We have already increased the number of passengers that could fly into Lagos to 2,500 per day, while that of Abuja has been increased to 1,600 per day. We cannot continue to handle paperwork with this number of passengers coming into Nigeria.”
He also pointed out that the online procedure which involves producing a QR certificate before proceeding to the airport would also reduce the stress that passengers go through on arrival at the airport terminals.
Furthermore, he said, “The portal has three sections. The first section has to do with filling a straightforward questionnaire. The second step is to upload the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) result that should be negative at the point of boarding. At this stage, you have two options, either to go ahead and pay or download your QR Code.
“If you chose to download the temporary QR code, you can print it and board with it and pay on arrival in Nigeria. Our strong recommendation is that if you do not want to spend too much time at the airport, print out the final QR Code. If you have the final QR Code, it takes minutes to go through the airport protocol in Nigeria.”
“Since passengers filled questionnaires and PCR results can be seen online, it is easy to check after seven days if a passenger tested positive. Then, we can easily go back and check whether what we have on our system is a genuine PCR result or not.”
Aliyu also said that they will check the questionnaire to see if an intending passenger admitted to having some symptoms before boarding.
UAE begins conditional issuance of visa to Nigerians on October 8
Nigeria’s Aviation Minister has confirmed UAE’s resumption of visa issuance to Nigerians.
This confirmation was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, via his official twitter handle.
The minister revealed that intending applicants are expected to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result, and health insurance that is similar to that being required for Schengen visa.
“UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of Visas from 8th of October, 2020. Travellers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result, and Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement). Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline,” Sirika tweeted.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates had written the Nigerian government to inform it that it has agreed to issue visas to Nigerians after the initial suspension. This prompted the Federal Government to lift the ban earlier placed on Emirates Airline from flying in and out of Nigeria.
However, the Aviation Minister in his earlier statement, noted that the resumption of flight operations by the Emirates Airline in Nigeria depends on the commencement of visa issuance by the UAE to Nigerians.
It can be recalled that the UAE in an earlier statement while acknowledging suspension of visa services to Nigerians, said travels between Nigeria and UAE were temporarily limited due to the closure of the Nigerian airspace, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and also precautionary measure on their part to combat the spread of the virus.
Anambra international airport to be commissioned in April next year – Governor Obiano
The Governor revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the MMA in Lagos.
The Anambra International Cargo Airport, which is located at Umueri in Anambra State, is expected to be ready for commissioning in April 2021.
This was disclosed by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, during a visit to the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his office in Abuja.
He told the minister that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task of commissioning the project.
Governor Obiano said, “We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, nor are we taking any loans. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.”
Obiano told the minister that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater to the economic interests of the state and its environs. He revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.
He said, “The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the south-east region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.”
According to the governor, the construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to meet the best international standards.
On his part, Hadi Sirika, commended the Anambra State Government for embarking on a cargo airport project, as it would have a positive impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region as a whole.
The minister said that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies would always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all internationally set standards were met.
According to Sirika, airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind. The minister said he believed that the Anambra airport would be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and environs.
He also advised the governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports were met.
