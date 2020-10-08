Economy & Politics
National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021
FG’s plan to borrow as much as $11billion to fund next year’s expenditure has been approved by the Senate.
The Senate has approved the Federal Government’s plan to borrow as much as N4.28 trillion ($11 billion) from both domestic and foreign debt sources, in order to help fund its expenditure in 2021.
The members of the upper chamber gave the go-ahead on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after debating the government’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) covering the next 3 years (2021 – 2023).
The lawmakers maintained the crude oil benchmark price of $40 per barrel, with daily crude oil production output at 1.86 million barrels per day for 2021, 2.09 million barrel per day for 2022, and 2.38 million barrel per day for 2023.
While submitting their report on the floor of the Senate, the Chairman of the National Assembly joint committee on finance, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, said that the adopted daily production output is due to average 1.97mbpd over the past 3 years and the fact that a very conservative oil output benchmark has been adopted for the medium term, in order to ensure greater budget realism and take into consideration disruptions caused by attacks/sabotage in the Niger-Delta, which has substantially dropped recently.
Their decision is coming barely 7 days after the House of Representatives announced largely similar decisions.
It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that he would formally present the 2021 budget proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
The proposed budget provides for an estimated deficit of N5.16 trillion and total expenditure of N13.08 trillion. The government has retained an official exchange rate of N379/$1 to the dollar, given the determination of the Central Bank of Nigeria to pursue the unification of exchange rates.
Debt service is projected to take N3.12 trillion, slightly less than the N3.58 trillion planned for infrastructure development.
N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to be rolled out before end of October – Minister
Youths are expected to come up with brilliant ideas that will enable them to access between N250,000 and N50 million each.
The N75 billion worth Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will be rolled out before the end of October 2020. This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in a statement on Wednesday, according to NAN.
The statement, which was issued by the Minister’s Assistant Chief Information Officer, Olatunji John, explained that the ministry challenged youths to come up with brilliant ideas that would enable them to access between N250,000 and N50 million of the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund for sustainability.
He stated, “The programme is about to be rolled out before the end of this month. President Muhammadu Buhari approved N75 billion in three years because he believes in the dream of youths, aimed at lifting 10 million Nigerians, including youths out of poverty before 2023.”
What you must possess
While urging the youths to take advantage of the opportunity, Dare stated that prospective applicants must show clearly that they have the market, resources and manpower to access the fund.
“The process for accessing the fund would be fair to all youths aged 18 to 35, regardless of their ethnicity or social status,” he added.
According to him, the move became imperative “because building a youthful population that is empowered and successful, is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration.
“For the first time, this country is investing directly in youths. So, government is taking a good risk on our youths, which it hopes will awaken their creative and genius innovative ideas.”
The Minister recalled that apart from the Federal Government investment fund, the ministry had initiated other youth-centered opportunities such as the Digital Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Employability and Leadership Skills (D.E.E.L) and Work Experience Programme (W.E.P).
Others, he said, included the Digital Youth Nigeria (DY.ng) and Nigeria Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) programme, all carefully crafted to address unemployment and employability of youths.
Back story: On October 1, 2020, Nairametrics reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that the NYIF would soon be disbursed.
The apex bank made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Thursday, while the nation marked its 60th Independence anniversary.
WTO: Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as candidates reduced to 2
Okonjo Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee have emerged the last two candidates standing in contention for the role of DG of WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made it to the final rounds of voting for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the 7th of November.
This was announced today, October 7th after the final rounds of voting for the remaining 5 candidates, as Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee emerged as the last two candidates standing.
Nairametrics reported last month that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was still in contention after 8 candidates were shortlisted to 5. The five remaining candidates at the time were; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia).
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
The European Union disclosed a day ago that it will support Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee for the role of Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
If Okonjo Iweala wins the final vote next month, she will become the first African woman to take the role of WTO DG, succeeding the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
WTO: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gets European Union support
EU member-country envoys agreed to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee in their bids to become DG of WTO.
The European Union says it will support Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee for the role of Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg on Monday after a source at the EU revealed the candidates the Union would support, as the date to select a leader comes to a final chapter.
Nairametrics had reported last week that the remaining five candidates, who are from the initial pool of eight candidates that were shortlisted, will be further pruned down to just two candidates after the second round of elimination.
The five remaining candidates include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri ( Saudi Arabia).
Nairametrics had earlier reported that three candidates who were running for the WTO top job had fallen out of the race after the first round of the elimination process thereby leaving only five candidates out of the initial eight.
EU member-country envoys agreed on Monday in Brussels to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, and Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s trade chief, in their bids to become WTO director-general, according to an official familiar with the matter.
2 finalists would be announced on October 6th and the new Director-General would be announced on the 7th of November.
Okonjo-Iweala and the 4 other candidates will present themselves to the members of the global trade body for voting in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
