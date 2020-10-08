Business
Libya arrests 3 men suspected of burning Nigerian to death in Tripoli
3 Libyans who are suspected to have killed a Nigerian migrant have been arrested.
The Libyan authority has announced the arrest of 3 Libyans who are suspected to have killed a Nigerian migrant worker by setting him on fire in Tripoli.
While making the disclosure on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the Tripoli-based Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest of the 3 suspects, in what a U.N. agency described as another senseless crime against migrants in the country.
The Libyan Country Chief for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, Federico Soda, said that those responsible for the crime must be held accountable.
This is coming on the heels of a report earlier yesterday, that a migrant worker was burned to death in the Libyan capital, Tripoli—the latest of abuses that migrants and refugees face in the conflict-stricken country.
It was revealed that the 3 Libyans on Tuesday stormed a factory where African migrants were working. The Libyans detained one of the workers, who was a Nigerian, poured petrol on him and set him on fire with no clear motive yet for the shocking crime.
According to the IOM, there are about half a million migrants in Libya, with some of them having worked in the oil-producing country before it descended into chaos and warfare, and others attempting to travel through it to Europe.
The IOM and the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR), U.N. refugee agency have both repeatedly said that Libya should not be classified as being safe for migrants.
Thousands of migrants, including Nigerians, have attempted the very dangerous sea crossing to Europe this year, with hundreds drowning quite often in shipwrecks.
In July, three migrants from Sudan were shot dead by Libyan authorities while trying to flee detention after they were disembarked in Khums.
In May, some 30 mostly Bangladeshi migrants were shot dead in a southern desert town, after being abducted by a local gang, according to Bangladesh and the Libyan Interior Ministry at the time.
Third Mainland Bridge to be totally shut down for 3 days
The shutdown is to enable the contractors to carry out special repair works on the 11.8-kilometre platform.
The Federal Government has announced a total shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to vehicular movement for 3 days, beginning from midnight on Friday to midnight on Sunday, as repair works on the bridge get to a critical stage.
According to a media report, the shutdown is to enable the contractors to carry out special repair works on the 11.8-kilometre platform, and to complete the first stage of casting works.
While making the disclosure, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, said in a statement that the construction had reached the concrete casting phase where there should not be any form of movement or vibration on the bridge, hence the total closure.
In his statement, Popoola said, “The first total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be from midnight of Friday, October 9, 2020, to midnight of Sunday, October 11, 2020, to allow the contractor complete the first stage of casting works. The contractor, Messrs. Borini Prono and Company (Nigeria) Limited, is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle (that is, in addition to the closed bound of the bridge, the other bound from Adekunle to Adeniji Adele will also be closed) to complete work. The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for the setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”
Going further, he said that due to the number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and the traffic situation in Lagos State, especially during the weekdays, the casting of the expansion joints would be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only during weekends when there is less traffic plying the route.
The Controller said that adequate traffic management officials would be deployed to man all the alternative routes to help with traffic flow, and he expressed regrets at any inconvenience the closure might cause.
Popoola also added that the second total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele would be communicated at a later date.
150 million to fall into extreme poverty by 2021 – World Bank
As many as N150 million will fall into extreme poverty, the World Bank has predicted.
The World Bank announced that as many as 150 million people would fall into extreme poverty by 2021, due to the economic effect of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the World Bank on Wednesday. The bank also said that 8 out of every 10 persons that fall into extreme poverty will be from middle-income countries.
Recall Nairametrics reported in June that the World Bank said the COVID-19 pandemic could add as many as 5 million Nigerians into the extreme poverty bracket.
The World Bank says today that global extreme poverty is going to rise in 2020, the first time in over 20 years due to the effects of the pandemic, which would expand climate change and conflicts around the world, factors that were already slowing down the reduction of poverty.
World Bank says the 88-115 will fall into extreme poverty by 2020 and will rise to 150 million by 2021 depending on the severity of the economic dip.
Extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $1.90 a day, is likely to affect between 9.1% and 9.4% of the world’s population in 2020. The bank says if there was no COVID-19 the rate was expected to fall by 7.9% in 2020.
Most of the new poor will come from countries with already rates of poverty, adding that the 82% of the total will come from middle-income nations.
World Bank President David Malpass said, “The pandemic and global recession may cause over 1.4% of the world’s population to fall into extreme poverty. In order to reverse this serious setback to development progress and poverty reduction, countries will need to prepare for a different economy post-COVID, by allowing capital, labor, skills, and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors. World Bank Group support—across IBRD, IDA, IFC and MIGA—will help developing countries resume growth and respond to the health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19 as they work toward a sustainable and inclusive recovery.”
FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport
The Federal Government has approved $3 billion for the construction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway.
The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has announced that the FG has approved rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway for the sum of $3.02 billion.
The Minister disclosed this to reporters after the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.
Nairametrics reported last week that Amaechi said the $1.9billion Kano-Niger rail would enable Nigeria to service landlocked West African nations through the movement of cargoes to Lagos and also make Nigeria compete with other coastal West African nations.
In today’s statement, he said, “The Federal Executive Council today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway, with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities. It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt. The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to federal government, will cost $241,154,389.31. The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the federal government.”
The reconstructed rail will have new lines from Bonny to Port Harcourt and Port Harcourt to Owerri.
“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway will have new branch lines; from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri. There is another connecting to narrow gauge to standard guage at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved,’’ the Minister added.