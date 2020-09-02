Energy
Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector
The group intends to deliver 1000MW capacity of Hybrid solar power within 24 Months.
The Ministry of Power is in talks with a consortium of Western Investors that are set to invest upwards of $5 billion in the Nigerian Power Sector with a major focus on the renewable energy sector.
This was disclosed by the Ministry via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The investors, which were led by Mr. Ron Verraneault, pitched their proposal to the Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman at the Power House in Abuja.
The group, according to Verraneault, intends to deliver 1000MW capacity of Hybrid solar power within 24 months and partner in grid infrastructure development across Nigeria.
With the Minister, at the meeting, are his Special Adviser on Policy Mr. Abba Aliyu, his Technical Adviser on Strategic Coordination Dr. Nurain Hassan Ibrahim and the Deputy Director Renewable Energy at the Ministry, Engr. Abubakar among others.
BUA Group chooses French giant, Axen, for its multibillion dollar refinery project
The new refinery is expected to be operational in 2024.
The largest hydrocarbon firm in France, Axens has won the bid for the multibillion-dollar BUA Group’s 200,000 barrels per day (BPD) refinery and petrochemical plant in Nigeria.
The French giant was given the contract to license key refinery technologies to the BUA Group.
While making the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the French company stated that the BUA project will be located in Nigeria’s oil-producing state of Akwa Ibom state.
Axen, which makes systems to convert oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, said it will provide technology for the greenfield project designed to produce Euro-V fuels and polypropylene targeted at domestic and regional markets.
The new refinery and petrochemical project is expected to go head to head with Nigeria’s other large scale 650,000 BPD oil refinery and petrochemical project, which is being built by the Dangote Group and expected to be operational by 2021.
Nairametrics had reported that the Department of Petroleum Resources said that Nigeria expects to become a net exporter of fuel and other petroleum products within the next 2 years as the various ongoing refinery projects come on stream.
BUA Group, who also have interests in cement, food and mining said, ‘’This large complex will help in reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuels and petrochemicals.’’
The new refinery, which has a capacity to produce 200,000 barrels per day, is expected to be operational in 2024.
The bidding process for the contract was reported to be managed by energy consultants, KBR, which will also be handling subsequent rounds for the engineering and construction phase.
Subsequent bidding rounds, which includes construction and engineering contracts, are already underway. The refinery will be built using an undisclosed mix of debt and equity, with several commercial banks in negotiations with BUA Group.
The contract was signed in the French capital, Paris, between the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu and the Chief Executive Officer of Axen, Jean Sentenac, in a ceremony presided over by France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness.
The French Firm, Axen, was reported to have overcome strong competition from US firm, Honeywell UOP, which got through to the final round
FG discloses when Nigeria will start exporting petroleum products
DPR announced that the importation of petroleum products would reverse when the new refineries resume.
The Federal Government has disclosed that Nigeria will be a net exporter of petroleum products by 2022 with the five built refineries across the country and the 7 refineries that are currently under construction.
The disclosure was made by the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu, in Lagos, during a working visit by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to their headquarters.
Auwalu gave assurances that the importation of petroleum products would reverse when the new refineries come on stream within the next 2 years.
He said that this would be achieved through the combined capacity of 375,000 barrels per day from 27 modular refineries, 650,000 barrels from the Dangote refinery, and the 450,000 barrels from the government-owned refineries after their rehabilitation.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Auwalu specifically said that the Dangote refinery and petrochemical project with a capacity of 650,000 barrel per day, which is the biggest in Africa, Waltersmith refinery with 7,000 capacity per day, and others that are at the completion stage, would soon come on stream.
He also disclosed that the existing 5 refineries included the 4 plants owned by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the one owned and operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources.
Going further, the DPR boss stated that the agency hoped to grow its oil reserve to 40 billion barrels and gas to 210 trillion cubic feet, in addition to growing oil production from the current level of 2.4 million capacity to 3 million production capacity and reduced cost of production.
In his response, Lai Mohammed commended the management of DPR for the measures which were implemented to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from crippling the nation’s economy.
FG says filling stations to dispense gas in vehicles from September
Autogas to be dispensed into automobiles are Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas, others.
The Federal Government has stated that filling stations will begin to dispense autogas into automobiles through selected filling stations across the country before the end of September.
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources through a document.
It was gathered that autogas to be dispensed into automobiles and other prime movers include; Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas, depending on the type of vehicle.
READ: Buhari flags off $2.8 billion gas pipeline project, biggest in Nigeria’s history
The Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) had been assigned to ensure the effective implementation and take-off of this initiative, according to Punch.
Back story: The NGEP was inaugurated in January this year by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, in furtherance of the domestic gas expansion programme of the Federal Government.
The NGEP is expected to promote gas as replacement fuel and also save the nation the much-needed foreign exchange expended on imported fuels by providing alternatives to petrol, diesel and kerosene.
The Plan
According to the report, selected filling stations across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory had been informed, as plans to collocate autogas dispensing facilities at the outlets had reached advanced stages.
“Consequently, plans have reached advanced stage in line with ministerial directive and support for the development of LPG, CNG and LNG collocation in NNPC-owned and operated mega stations in the 36 states and the FCT.
“Under this arrangement, retail outlets will offer a full complement of gas products as transportation fuels in addition to existing white products as cheaper, cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternatives,” it said.