Macro-Economic News
These are the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian Economy
Despite a 6.1% contraction, there are still sectors of the Nigerian economy with the fastest GDP growth rate.
The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -6.1% in the second quarter of 2020.
Economic growth during the year was adversely affected by the crash in oil prices in the second quarter of the year as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. Oil GDP contracted by -6.63% while non-oil GDP contracted by -6.05%.
Contractions
In terms of sub-sectors, the Services sector contracted by -6.78% while Industries performed worse with a contraction of -12.05%. The agriculture sector however reported a tepid growth of 1.58%. Several sub-sectors fell into recessions as other factors such as border closure, import substitutions, and weak purchasing power has also negatively impacted economic growth.
For example, the Trade sector has posted negative GDP growth rates since the second quarter of 2019. The sector has been the hardest hit by border closure policies and lack of forex to import items. In addition, accommodation and Food services, which include hotels and restaurants fell into recession after posting two consecutive quarters of GDP growth rate.
Despite the challenges that have resulted in negative GDP growth rates for key sectors, there are sectors in the economy that escaped avoided a contraction completely and instead recorded GDP growth rate in the second quarter of 2020.
Fastest Growing Sectors
Telecommunications which is a sub-sector under the Information and Communication sector reported an 18.1% GDP growth rate in the second quarter of the year was one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. The sector nearly doubled the 9.71% GDP growth rate recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Telecommunications sector includes GSM Giants like MTN and Airtel.
The Financial Institutions sub-sector reported a GDP growth rate of 28.41% one of the fastest in the economy. This sector includes banks and other non-banking financial institutions. The sector recorded a 24$ GDP Growth rate in the first quarter of 2020.
The health sector which many thought will benefit immensely from the Covid-19 Pandemic only reported a GDP growth rate of 1.89% up from 1.06% in the first quarter of the year.
Other sectors with impressive GDP growth rates
What the numbers mean: Businesses in Sectors with the fastest GDP Growth rate suggest areas of growth in a largely battered economy. These are sectors where money is currently being made at a faster rate than inflation. By reporting economic growth these sectors will be able to do the following;
- Attract significant investments
- They will also spend a lot more on capital expenditure which is in line with the growth figures
- The will also be highly considered by commercial banks for loans
- For shareholders and investors, they will be able to pay a dividend and produce a tangible economic growth rate
- Employees in this sector have less pressure for job losses and could in fact attract salary raises.
- These are sectors that will spend significantly on scaling their operations.
UPDATED: Nigeria’s GDP contracts by 6.10% in Q2 2020, as critical sectors plunge
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2020. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the 3-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.
This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%). Apparently, the significant drop reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil price on the Nigerian economy.
Nigeria’s Oil sector nosedives
The latest GDP number shows that Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, oil sector, recorded 6.63% (year-on-year) contraction in Q2 2020, indicating a decrease of –13.80% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
- Quarter-on-Quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of –10.82% in Q2 2020.
- The Oil sector contributed a meagre 8.93% to total real GDP in Q2 2020, down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 (8.98%) and the preceding quarter (9.50%)
- In the second quarter of 2020, an average daily oil production of 1.81 million barrels per day (mbpd) was recorded. This was -0.21mbpd lower than the daily average production of 2.02mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2019, and –0.26mbpd lower than the first quarter 2020 production volume of 2.07mbpd
Non-Oil Sector shrinks, as accommodation, construction, others contract
The non-oil sector declined by –6.05% in real terms during the reference quarter (Q2 2020). It was the first decline in real non-oil GDP growth rate since Q3 2017.
- According to the report, non-oil sector grew at –7.70% points lower compared to the rate recorded during the same quarter of 2019, and –7.60% points compared to the first quarter of 2020.
- Sectors which recorded the highest negative growth in Q2 2020 include Transport and Storage, Accommodation and Food Services, Construction, Education, Real estate and Trade among others.
- In real terms, the Non-Oil sector accounted for 91.07% of aggregate GDP in the second quarter of 2020, slightly higher than the share recorded in the second quarter of 2019 (91.02%) as well as the first quarter of 2020 (90.50%).
- Nevertheless, growth in non-oil sector output was driven by Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions), Information and Communication (Telecommunications), Agriculture (Crop Production), and Public Administration, moderating the economy-wide decline.
The Bottom line: Nigeria’s economy may enter worst recession in 4-decade
GDP is Nigeria’s biggest economic data and it measures the monetary value of everything produced in the country. It depicts the nation’s total economic activity. A decline in GDP means major economic activities are slow or sluggish, which may be a result of several factors.
The latest GDP number somewhat surpassed both the IMF and World bank forecast for year 2020, which implies the nation’s economy may witness yet the biggest contraction in four decade. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) disclosed in its June outlook that the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% as against the 3.4% it projected in April 2020.
According to the NBS, the 6.10% decline in GDP was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity during the quarter, which resulted from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recent labour statistics report released showed that unemployment rate in Nigeria rose to 27.1% at the end of Q2 2020, as the impact Covid-19 pandemic is significantly being felt across critical sectors. While Nigeria has embarked on gradual easing of lockdown since Q2 2020 with a N2.3 trillion stimulus intervention, economic activities are yet fully peak, indicating a muted outlook in the remaining quarters of the year
Nigeria generates N1.29 trillion from taxes in Q2 2020, surpasses target
The total tax collection in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 8.2%
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), generated a sum of N1.29 trillion tax revenue in Q2 2020, N19.15 billion in excess of a N1.27 trillion target.
This was detailed in the Q2 performance report published by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
According to the report, 34.2% of the tax revenue was petroleum profit taxes (N440.3 billion), while the remaining 65.8% came in as non-oil taxes (848.1 billion).
The total collection in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 8.2% compared to N1.19 trillion generated in the previous quarter, and 8.01% decrease compared to N1.4 trillion generated in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Data obtained from Nairalytics shows that the last time the agency met its set target was in the second quarter (Q2) of 2015 when it generated the sum of N1.19 trillion as against a target of N1.02 trillion.
More Details: A closer look at the report shows that Company Income Tax stood at N324.3 billion in the second quarter while Gas Income tax was N77.7 billion. Also, import VAT collected by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) was N81.62 billion, while Non-import VAT stood at N245.6 billion.
Stamp duty generated during the period was N62.6 billion as against a target of N4.3 billion, while Capital gains tax was N617.4 million.
Earlier in the year, the Federal Government of Nigeria increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 5% to 7.5% in order to help boost the county’s fiscal revenues amidst global oil crisis.
This move led to VAT revenue of N651.8 billion in the first half of 2020, which indicates an 8.5% increase compared to N600.9 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2019.
However, despite the increase in VAT remittances, major sectors of the economy recorded significant declines in VAT remittances during the period, attributable to the COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country especially in the second quarter of the year.
Upshots: Following the decline in the prices of oil in the global market, which has served as a major source of revenue for Nigeria, the country needs to rely heavily on taxes in order to fund its federal and state government expenditures.
To achieve this objective, it is necessary to broaden its tax base and devise more creative ways of collecting taxes and hope that economic activities pick up to be able to meet set projections.
Macro-Economic News
Women and unemployment in Nigeria: How government and stakeholders can bridge the gap
Gender disparity has a negative effect on women when it comes to employment.
Gender disparity is one of the developmental problems that face every developing country in the 21st century and globally. It is also a major cause of unemployment in Nigeria.
Although, over the years there have been measures put in place to curb this marginalization, the unemployment rate keeps rising in the face of declining economic growth. This is often exacerbated by increasing population rate that is most times divided along gender lines.
The latest data released on unemployment in Nigeria by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that women ranked the highest when it comes to unemployment. The report showed that unemployment hit 12.2 million females, as against 9.5 million men. Looking at the result, it is quite alarming how women are being marginalized when it comes to the labour force.
The overall number of persons in labour force was estimated to be 80 million, out of which males are about 41.6 million while females are 38.6 million. Female unemployment has risen to 31.6 percent from 26.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018 while male unemployment also rose to 22.9 percent from 20.3 percent in the same period.
Gender disparity has a negative effect on women when it comes to employment. The role that women play in economic growth cannot be overemphasised, especially in a developing country where women’s contributions in informal sector is undeniable.
Similarly, the number of female underemployed was highest with 11.9 million while 10.9 million males were reported to be underemployed. Looking at the data, it can be seen that gender inequality holds back growth of individuals, development of countries, albeit to the disadvantage of both men and women.
The discrimination against women remains a common occurrence today and serves to hinder economic prosperity. And half of the population of work force in Nigeria consists of female workers. However, the type of work as well as the condition under which women work and access opportunities for improvements differs from men. Women are often disadvantaged in access to employment opportunities, access to finance, and conditions of work.
Besides, despite significant progress in female labour force participation over the past decades, there exist pervasive and persistent gender differences across different sectors of the economy. Looking at this data; Underemployment rate amongst males in Nigeria stands at 26.3 percent in 2020 compared to 15.4 percent in 2018 while under employment rate for females in Nigeria has risen from 25.9 percent recorded in 2018 to 31 percent in 2020.
With the data above it is obvious that there is labour segregation, inequality due to low investment in human capital such as schooling and training, differential income roles, and comparative biological advantages in entry levels, entry barriers, preferences and prejudices in Nigeria labour sector. Gender equality through the empowerment of women is the primary factor that promotes economic growth. When women are not fully participating in the labour force, a substantial number of the population is not being utilised. There is however a resultant decline in productivity which results in unemployment.
Unemployment and gender inequality are not new phenomenon. There have been policies and programs geared towards tackling these issues because theories and researches have affirmed that the effect slows the rate of growth through decline in productivity.
Here are ways the government & stakeholders can bridge the gap of unemployment in women
1. Public sector reforms should play an important role in promoting gender equality via labour market regulations, social protection programs and public investment in infrastructure that will help reduce women’s care burden.
2. There should be labour force laws to ensure a reduced wage gap, and gender stratification in the labour market.
3. Policies that will help women’s full representation in labour market and parliaments should be encouraged to help reposition women for national development.
4. The government can curb this gap by disbursing money into microfinance banks for lending to market women, petty traders, and artisans to stimulate economic growth, thereby making these women to be self-employed.
5. To bridge the gap of unemployment among women, government should deem it fit to introduce a way to empower women and also support their skills. Empowerment of women is the primary factor that promotes economic growth.