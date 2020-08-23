Paid Content
Ikeja Electric’s Bilateral Power attains first year milestone as customers score service high
The Bilateral Power Agreement provides customers 24/7 payment channels for easy vending amongst many other services.
Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s largest Electricity Distribution Company, is celebrating the first year anniversary of its Willing Buyer, Willing Seller initiative dubbed Bilateral Power by customers. The company’s Bilateral Power service promises customers a minimum of 20 hours power supply and improved service in exchange for cost reflective tariffs.
This initiative, which kicked off in August 2019 was first implemented in Magodo Phase 2 and was subsequently adopted by Diamond Estate, Magodo Brooks, Ogudu GRA, Ikeja GRA, Abule Onigbagbo, G. Cappa, Omole Phase I&II, Maryland Crescent, Shonibare, Hilltop Aboru, River Valley and Adebowale Senbanjo Estates all in the Ikeja Electric network.
According to the Disco, since the commencement of Bilateral Power in Magodo Phase 2, a year ago, it has consistently delivered an average of 22 hours power supply, in addition to dedicated customer service help desk and technical fault clearing crew.
Residents of Magodo Phase 2 also gave their feedback on the performance of the scheme scoring the Disco positively, while assessing the initiative in the last one year. A resident, Tim Akano described the initiative as a great innovative step. “Great beginning. It can only get better deﬁnitely. Gratitude to all who made it happen. We are in a far better position today than we were 365 days ago. We paid more but the generator noise and fumes together with concomitant quarrel it used to bring among neighbours are now history,” he said.
Another resident, Mike Olayinka, also agreed that the service is “a very unique & sustainable achievement indeed. Thanks for the Initiative. God bless MRA and Ikeja Electric.”
Also commenting on the service, Wole Oyedepo said: “Surely, it has been a great improvement on the past, though at a cost to us. But I have enjoyed it and we are not there yet as we have plenty room for improvement. I appreciate the dedication and the response level of the team serving us and I wish Ikeja Electric the best”
Speaking on the first anniversary of Bilateral Power, Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, said results achieved so far by Ikeja Electric through the service speak volumes of the sustainability and reliability of this model.
According to her, “the initiative has surpassed expectations, delivered quality service and steady supply that meets the need of our customers, whilst Ikeja Electric remains committed towards constantly improving in service delivery in line with its mantra – customer first, technology now.”
She noted that the DisCo’s motivating factor to come up with Bilateral Power stemmed from its determination to actualize its slogan which is “bringing energy to life,” and driven by passion to harness electricity supply in bolstering socio-economic activities in Nigeria.
“Ikeja Electric as pacesetter in power sector in Nigeria is committed to ensuring that that businesses, residential customers, industries and manufacturing companies within our franchise network enjoy quality supply, and that is what Bilateral Power has been able to deliver. This initiative is no doubt a model worthy of emulation,” Soetan said.
She further explained that the attendant benefits, which include reduction in air and noise-pollution, are evident across the Estates, where Bilateral Power has been implemented. She also debunked insinuation that the service is elitist, stating that the service extends across its network and is not selective of demography.
The DisCo explained that Bilateral Power Agreement requires IE to invest in electricity infrastructure in the cluster locations to provide reliable and quality electricity supply to the residents, while the customers agree to pay a tariff that is cost-reflective, in line with the Willing Buyer Willing Seller initiative.
Ikeja Electric has a strategic alliance with Egbin Power Plc which gives the DisCo exclusive access to 100MW bilateral power from Egbin, which is transmitted through the national grid.
The Bilateral Power Agreement provides customers 24/7 payment channels for easy vending, dedicated team to address customer complaints, prompt notification of power interruption 24 hours ahead of planned maintenance and provision of dedicated Key Accounts Management team to resolve all issues within stipulated timelines per the Service level Agreements (SLAs).
Also under the agreement, all the customers are metered and provided meter maintenance services and immediate meter replacement for faulty meters.
About Ikeja Electric
Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. Ikeja Electric has over 800,000 customers, who the company is committed to serve with a New Spirit, New Drive and New Energy. This resolve continues to elicit a passion for service excellence and new thinking on how to empower lives and businesses across the IE network.
Paid Content
The LeonardoBySujimoto Condominium: 1st Condominium with a luxury SPA reserved strictly for the residents!
LeonardoBySujimoto affords you a luxury apartment with class and sophistication.
The LeonardoBySujimoto’s SPA ticks all the boxes for an extravagant and indulgent world-class luxury spa break. From steams and frankincense compresses to beauty rituals and caviar facials, the Leonardo Luxury SPA speaks only of innovative technologies and topnotch amenities.
The sophisticated stance of the SPA provides unforgettable experiences from its serene ambience, giving residents a time of their lives where they can relax from their worries in the comforts of their own home.
Located in Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto – a waterfront project which boasts of one of the best private boat clubs in the area, is now selling from $150,000 (30% initial deposit) and will feature ultra-modern amenities such as a Crèche, Mini-mart, Mini clinic, Private Salon, IMAX Cinema, Jetty, Infinity pool, Full Home Automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court amongst other cutting edge amenities crafted to provide an exclusive luxury lifestyle for residents.
In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices ranges from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000.00 for NOW! By the time we launch in October, the 4 Bedroom you are buying today for $850,000.00 will be sold at $1.3million.
For a 2, 3 or 4 bedroom, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or 09059429154 for further enquiries.
Paid Content
Mint Digital Bank by Finex-MFB set to offer unprecedented value for individuals and Nigerian businesses
Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk.
Mint Digital Bank, a subsidiary of Finex Microfinance Bank has announced that it is set to offer unparalleled value to Nigerians by providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals who require digital financial services.
This development could not be coming at a better time as businesses and individuals around the country and the world fight to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many organizations struggling to provide super-personalized digital experiences for clients and employees.
Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk, improve efficiency and serve customers better. The digital bank in Nigeria will offer value that has never been seen before in the Nigerian financial technology sector, such as:
- Banking that puts customers in control: The digital platform promises no hidden charges, giving customers the power to decide exactly what kind of banking they need with no surprises or hidden charges.
- A chance to earn up to 15% interest on money with flexible goal-based savings
- Personalized money tracking: With the MyMintApp (Andoid, IOS, Web) customers can monitor inflow and outflow, check-spending limits, lock cards and simply plan ahead.
- Financial inclusion: The bank would provide financial services to underserved groups such as low-income earners. Mint digital bank would help individuals and businesses to secure financial products and services at economical prices. Such services would include deposits, fund transfers, bill payments, payments, etc.
It can be recalled that at the 19th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, asserted that “Digital finance can deliver enormous benefits, not just for the payments system but also for the financial wellbeing of the citizenry and the economy at large. It improves competition, increases efficiency and revolutionizes financial services,”
This forecast is fast turning out to be true with the introduction of such innovations as Mint Digital Bank, which will allow customers open an account without a paper trail, transfer money, request money from Mint customers, pay bills, top-up phone calling cards, fund virtual cards, set up recurring payments, pay back loans, all through the bank’s mobile application and avoiding both queues and bank charges.
The digital initiative promises to further shrink the gap between traditional banks and financial technology firms in Nigeria.
Paid Content
Interested in Crypto trading? Attend the Binance 3-Day Crypto Trading Masterclass
Binance Masterclass is targeted at helping people understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is running a FREE three-day crypto trading masterclass for crypto enthusiasts across the African continent.
Whether you’ve just heard about crypto or you’re a crypto enthusiast looking to develop trading skills – this event is for you!
Register here to attend the online masterclass from August 28th to August 30th at 5PM WAT/ 6PM SAST/ 7PM EAT
About the FREE Binance Masterclass Crypto Trading Course
In today’s world the need to make extra income continues to become more and more necessary – especially across Africa, where salary cuts, currency devaluation and unemployment continue to rise.
For many, the months spent being stuck at home have shown the potential of the digital economy. More people are moving to earning income online and according to a CNN report, Bitcoin is the best performing asset of the decade.
Binance Masterclass is targeted at helping people understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies, how to identify scams, how to buy and sell crypto – and more advanced concepts around spot, margin and futures trading as they get started on their crypto journey.
Stand a chance of winning up to $100 during the event!
Location: Zoom
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-day-binance-masterclass-tickets-117002825601
Date and Time: August 28th, 29th, 30th at 5PM WAT, 6PM SAST, 7PM EAT
Speakers include:
- Roselyne Wanjiru, CMO Kesho Labs
Roselyne Wanjiru is an economist, youth mentor and blockchain strategy consultant. She is the Chief Marketing Officer at Kesholabs.
- James Preston, Global Crypto Executive Editor
James Preston is the Executive Editor of South Africa’s first and largest news website for the blockchain industry: Global Crypto.
- Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, Founder CryptoMasterclass
Tola is the founder of Crypto Masterclass. A cryptocurrency education platform that focuses on cryptocurrency awareness, education tips and benefits.
Masterclass Highlights
-
- Acquire high income skills you can use to make some money while keeping your “9-5”.
- Learn cryptocurrency trading for FREE
-
Receive a Certificate of Participation
- Stand a chance to win $20 when you sign up on Binance during this event through this link: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=M91NXGWT
- Trading capital giveaway ($300 for 3 lucky winners) and participation giveaway ($200 in BNB to be won during the Q&A session)
Attendance over the 3 days is compulsory to receive certificate of participation
Thanks to our media partners for the support:
Lightblocks News, Global Crypto and BitcoinKE
About Binance in Africa
Watch this video to learn more about Binance activities across Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbyxkD6Vf-I&feature=youtu.be
Want to stay updated on the Binance ecosystem in Africa?
Join our Nigerian Telegram community
Join our Kenya Telegram community
Join our Uganda Telegram community
Join our South Africa Telegram community
👉https://t.me/binancesouthafrica
Join our Cameroon Telegram community
👉 https://t.me/BinanceCameroun
About Binance
Binance is the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.
Trade on the go with Binance’s mobile crypto trading app: