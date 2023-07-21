Leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Messrs Kabelmetal Nigeria Plc and Nigerchin Limited for the supply of customized electricity cables for its network.

Speaking during the formal sign-off at the company’s corporate headquarters, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, said she was excited over the efforts of the companies in realizing this laudable feat, saying that it was a step in the right direction, as it would assist Ikeja Electric in the areas of steady energy growth as the prompt and regular supply of cables and associated materials would help the company to clear faults and deliver faster on on-going projects that require same.

She stated that as a customer-centric organization, IE would not rest on its oars, but would continue to ensure excellent service delivery to her esteemed customers.

According to her, the strategic partnership with Kabelmetal Nig Ltd and Nigerchin Ltd is the first of its kind in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), where manufacturers would enter into a commitment to supply customized cables to a DisCO.

She stated that this agreement would no doubt go a long way in ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship and deeper business engagements between IE and the two companies.

In their remarks, the Managing Director of Kabelmetal Nig Ltd, Eric Waldner and Sunil Kumar, the General Manager of Nigerchin Ltd expressed optimism over the signing of the agreement, noting that it was the first time they were going into such an agreement with a DisCO, while also assuring Ikeja Electric of full support and collaboration in prompt delivery of the materials.