Mixta Africa Delivers on Its Promise as 27 Ibudo Wura Homeowners Receive Their Keys

Mixta Africa, one of West Africa’s leading real estate developers, has handed over the keys to 27 homeowners at Ibudo Wura, its affordable housing community along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The latest handover brings the number of completed homes at Ibudo Wura across Phases 1 and 2 to 192, providing another tangible demonstration of Mixta Africa’s commitment to delivering on its promises to homebuyers.

For a homebuyer, delivery is the moment an investment becomes tangible: a completed home that can be occupied, used and called their own. For Mixta Africa, it is also a measure of the trust placed in the company when a customer decides to buy a home.

The handover builds on Mixta Africa’s more-than-20-year track record of delivering homes across Africa, with more than 30,000 homes delivered to date.

Tola Akinsulire, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, said: “Handing over keys is one of the most important moments in our relationship with a customer because it is when our promise becomes tangible. Buying a home is a significant financial and emotional commitment, and customers need confidence that what they have paid for will be delivered. Today, 27 more families have taken possession of homes they can call their own. Our responsibility is to keep earning that trust through consistent delivery across our communities.”

For the homeowners at Ibudo Wura, the handover represents the completion of a journey from purchasing a home to taking possession of it.

Mrs Soprinye Banjo, one of the homeowners who received a key, expressed confidence that the environment would be good for her family: “what I am seeing today is good quality for the price, it is an excellent job done. I like the environment. Speaking with the engineers and facility managers today, I am confident that my family is in good hands” she said.

Another homeowner, Mrs Yetunde Oyegunle, talked about her experience: “I was introduced to Mixta Africa and Ibudo Wura by a friend and I decided to give it a try. Getting here today, I was overwhelmed by what I saw and I am happy because this is real. The estate is beautiful, the home finishing is excellent and the environment is conducive. I will definitely recommend the developers to anyone who is interested in owning a property because this is real.”

Ibudo Wura also demonstrates how access to appropriate financing can support homeownership. Homeowners were able to access financing with as little as 10% equity payable over six months, interest rates at 9.75% per annum and tenors of between five and 20 years, with indicative monthly repayments from N534,785. Financing is available through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF).

With homes continuing to be delivered at the community, Ibudo Wura remains open for new buyers, with available units starting from N58,319,000 outright across one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom row houses and H-type units. Outright purchase and six- and 12-month instalment options are available.

Prospective homeowners can contact Mixta Africa’s sales team to arrange a site inspection or request the full Ibudo Wura fact sheet.

About Mixta Africa

Established in 2005, Mixta Africa is a leading pan-African real estate developer with more than 20 years of experience and more than 30,000 homes delivered across Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire. In Nigeria, Mixta’s portfolio includes flagship developments such as Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate and Beechwood Estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Fara Park in Sangotedo, Lagos, Expressview Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, and the Garden City Golf Annexe in Port Harcourt. Mixta Africa is committed to closing Africa’s housing deficit through the delivery of large, sustainable, well-serviced communities.