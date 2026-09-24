SCGN Conference to Examine How AI Is Changing Boardroom Decisions, Corporate Accountability

As businesses increasingly integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into strategy, operations and decision-making, questions around who remains accountable for technology-driven decisions are becoming increasingly important for corporate boards and senior executives.These issues will take centre stage at the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria’s (SCGN) 2026 Annual Corporate Governance Conference scheduled for October 8, 2026, in Victoria […]

As businesses increasingly integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into strategy, operations and decision-making, questions around who remains accountable for technology-driven decisions are becoming increasingly important for corporate boards and senior executives.

These issues will take centre stage at the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria’s (SCGN) 2026 Annual Corporate Governance Conference scheduled for October 8, 2026, in Victoria Island, Lagos, with virtual participation available.

The conference, themed “Artificial Intelligence (AI), Power & Accountability: The New Architecture of Corporate Governance,” will bring together board directors, chief executives, regulators, governance practitioners, technology experts, investors and other business leaders to examine how AI is changing the environment in which organisations operate and make critical decisions.

For businesses, the growing adoption of AI is creating opportunities for faster analysis, automation and technology-enabled decision-making, while also introducing new questions around oversight, risk and accountability.

SCGN’s conference will therefore look beyond AI as a technology or business transformation issue to consider its implications for corporate governance, including the role of boards in overseeing AI-related risks, understanding technology-enabled decisions and ensuring that innovation does not weaken accountability.

Who takes responsibility for AI-driven decisions?

One of the central questions expected to shape the discussions is how boards and senior executives should exercise oversight when important business decisions are increasingly supported or influenced by algorithms and AI systems.

The conference will also examine regulatory expectations, responsible innovation, organisational resilience and the governance implications of emerging technologies across different sectors.

The programme will feature Dr. Evans Woherem, Founder/Chairman, Digital Africa Global Consult Ltd., as keynote speaker.

Other speakers include Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Executive Secretary/CEO, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN); Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, Director-General, National Pension Commission (PenCom); and Mr. Alwin Magimay, Global Head of AI, PA Consulting, UK.

A panel session moderated by Mrs. Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Managing Director/CEO, Future Software Resources Ltd., will bring together senior professionals from telecommunications, investment, professional services and digital trust.

The panellists are Dr. Karl Olutokun Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria and Vice President, Francophone Africa, MTN Group; Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Founder/CEO, ISTAR Capital Nigeria Limited; Mr. Christopher Ogirri, Associate Director, AI & Data Engineering Lead and Chief AI Officer, PwC Nigeria; and Ms. Amaka Ibeji, AI Governance Expert and Founder, PALS Hub.

Their discussions will cover AI governance, board oversight, regulatory expectations, responsible innovation, organisational resilience, technology-enabled decision-making and accountability.

Legal questions come first

SCGN will begin its conference programme with a Legal Pre-Conference on October 6, 2026, focused specifically on the responsibilities of directors as organisations adopt AI and other emerging technologies.

The pre-conference, themed “Directors in the Age of Algorithms: AI Governance, Legal Accountability and the Board’s Duty of Care,” is being organised in partnership with KENNA and Banwo & Ighodalo.

It will focus on directors’ duties, legal accountability, AI-related risks and the implications of algorithmic decision-making for board oversight and corporate governance.

The two-day programme is structured to connect the legal responsibilities of directors with the wider strategic questions facing organisations as AI becomes increasingly embedded in business and institutional decision-making.

A wider business conversation

Beyond the technology itself, the discussions come as organisations across sectors face the challenge of balancing innovation with effective governance.

For boards, the increasing use of AI raises questions about how much oversight is required, what risks should receive board-level attention and how accountability should be maintained when decisions involve technology systems.

According to Mrs. Chioma Mordi, CEO of SCGN, the conference reflects the Society’s commitment to ensuring that corporate governance remains responsive to the changing realities of business, technology and leadership.

The conference programme will include a keynote address, regulatory perspective, fireside conversation, panel discussion and expert insights, bringing together perspectives from business, regulation, governance, technology and professional services.

Registration is currently ongoing, with participants able to register at https://bit.ly/2026ACGC.

About SCGN

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria is a not-for-profit organisation committed to promoting good corporate governance practices in Nigeria.

Through advocacy, training, thought leadership and governance advisory initiatives, SCGN works with regulators, boards, businesses and other stakeholders to strengthen integrity, accountability, transparency and sustainable leadership across organisations and institutions.