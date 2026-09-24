AceRoyal Estates Launches 1,000-Home Villa Nova Development in Lagos

Nigerian real estate company AceRoyal Estates has officially launched Villa Nova, a landmark 1,000-home residential development located in Abijo, Lagos. The project brings together secure land titles, structured mortgage financing, and a strict delivery commitment designed to give buyers greater certainty when purchasing a home in an evolving market. The development comprises 2-, 3-, and […]

Nigerian real estate company AceRoyal Estates has officially launched Villa Nova, a landmark 1,000-home residential development located in Abijo, Lagos. The project brings together secure land titles, structured mortgage financing, and a strict delivery commitment designed to give buyers greater certainty when purchasing a home in an evolving market.

The development comprises 2-, 3-, and 5-bedroom villa-style bungalows situated within a fully gated, professionally managed residential community.

The project is backed by the Lagos State Government regarding land title and infrastructure assurance, while Nova Bank provides structured mortgage financing for qualified buyers. Furthermore, eligible buyers are protected by a full refund guarantee if the development does not meet its stated delivery timelines, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

According to AceRoyal Estates, this unique combination is intended to address the major hurdles facing residential property buyers in Nigeria: the security of underlying titles, sustainable access to financing, and the confidence that a purchased property will actually be delivered within an agreed timeframe.

A 1,000-Home Bet on Lagos Housing Demand

Villa Nova represents a significant expansion in scale for AceRoyal Estates, designed as a single, master-planned residential community rather than a collection of individually developed properties.

The project arrives as Lagos continues to experience sustained demand for housing, particularly across emerging residential corridors where developers are racing to expand the supply of new homes. For prospective buyers, however, access to housing is only one part of the equation. Financing, documentation, infrastructure, and delivery remain critical factors in determining whether homeowners can move from purchasing property to actually taking possession of it.

AceRoyal Estates states that Villa Nova was structured specifically with these considerations in mind.

“Villa Nova is a statement of what AceRoyal Estates is capable of,” said Dr. Endurance Cletus Agonor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AceRoyal Estates. “A thousand homes, built to the same standard, backed by the same discipline, home after home.”

Agonor noted that the project’s structure reflects a deliberate effort to build greater accountability into the property-buying process.

“This is what happens when land title, financing, and execution are aligned from day one,” he added. “That is the standard we intend to set, not just for this estate, but for what Nigerians should expect from developers going forward.”

Financing and Delivery at the Centre of the Proposition

A central pillar of Villa Nova is its financial framework. Through its partnership with Nova Bank, qualified buyers can access structured mortgage plans, allowing eligible purchasers to finance their homes over time rather than relying entirely on heavy upfront capital.

By incorporating a strict delivery accountability mechanism—including full refunds for eligible buyers if milestones are missed—the project places delivery timelines on equal footing with financing and title security. For a market where delays can cause immense stress for buyers, this mechanism establishes a new benchmark for trust.

From Property Sales to Large-Scale Development

Villa Nova marks a pivotal step in AceRoyal Estates’ broader expansion across Nigeria. The company currently operates across Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Enugu, and Edo. Its extensive service portfolio spans residential property development, land sales, commercial developments, estate and facility management, real estate investment advisory, valuation, surveying, and property documentation and regularisation.

The company’s past achievements include Eko Paragon Residence, a 105-unit development delivered in partnership with the Lagos State Development & Property Corporation (LSDPC), alongside numerous other residential and commercial projects.

AceRoyal Estates has built its business around transparent property transactions, clear documentation, and guided support for buyers throughout the acquisition process. Villa Nova represents a bold move further into large-scale residential development, proving that government-backed infrastructure and title, private-sector execution, and institutional financing can successfully converge within a single housing project in Nigeria.

For prospective homeowners, the proposition is straightforward: a choice of 2-, 3-, and 5-bedroom homes, access to structured financing for qualified buyers, a secure gated and professionally managed community, and a defined delivery commitment. For AceRoyal Estates, the project provides an opportunity to demonstrate whether that comprehensive model can be successfully executed at scale.

About AceRoyal Estates

AceRoyal Estates is a Nigerian real estate company focused on property development, sales, investment, and comprehensive property services. Operating across Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Enugu, and Edo, the company provides residential and commercial property solutions alongside specialized services including property acquisition, estate and facility management, real estate advisory, valuation, surveying, and property documentation.

Founded and led by Dr. Endurance Cletus Agonor, AceRoyal Estates operates under the guiding brand promise: “The Ultimate Standard of Trust.”

For more information: www.aceroyalestates.com