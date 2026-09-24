LECON Finance Company Limited Warns Public Against Fraudulent Loan Offers and Impersonation

LECON Finance Company Limited alerts members of the public to the circulation of fraudulent messages, websites and social media posts falsely claiming to represent the company and offering unauthorised loan and funding opportunities. The fraudulent communications reportedly solicit upfront payments, including demands for a purported 30% fee, as a condition for accessing a so-called “dream […]

LECON Finance Company Limited alerts members of the public to the circulation of fraudulent messages, websites and social media posts falsely claiming to represent the company and offering unauthorised loan and funding opportunities.

The fraudulent communications reportedly solicit upfront payments, including demands for a purported 30% fee, as a condition for accessing a so-called “dream facility”. LECON Finance Company Limited has clarified that it has no affiliation with these platforms, messages or purported application processes.

LECON Finance Company is not currently accepting online applications for facility processing and does not request upfront payment of 30% or any other percentage, from members of the public in connection with such applications. LECON also does not consummate transactions online.

Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution when responding to unsolicited communications relating to LECON facilities. Individuals seeking to engage with the company should visit its physical offices and deal directly with authorised representatives. LECON’s offices are located at 259, Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, and Bank of Industry Building, Plot 256, Zone AO, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Behind Unity Bank Building, Central Business District, Abuja.

LECON also urges the public to avoid engaging with suspected fraudulent platforms, making payments or sharing personal information in response to suspicious communications. All communications purportedly from LECON should be carefully verified through the company’s official channels.

The company is registered and engages in business as LECON Finance Company Limited, not “Lecon Nigeria” or “Lecon Limited”, and formally dissociates itself from entities or platforms operating under these names.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities and to rely only on LECON’s verified communication channels for information concerning its products, services and official announcements.

For further information and verified updates, please visit www.boilecon.com or follow LECON Finance Company Limited through its verified communication channels.