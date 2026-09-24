CEOs of the largest Registrars in Nigeria – 2026

Here are the CEOs leading the registrar firms serving some of the largest companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The Nigerian Exchange’s largest companies rely on a relatively concentrated group of registrars to manage their shareholder records, dividend administration and other investor services.

An analysis of 46 NGX-listed companies in the NMX 100 universe that reported more than N100 billion in revenue in the 2025 financial year shows that five registrar firms account for more than two-thirds of the companies in the sample.

First Registrars has the largest footprint, serving seven of the 46 companies reviewed. Coronation Registrars, Greenwich Registrars, Africa Prudential and Meristem Registrars each handle six companies.

Together, the five firms serve 31 of the 46 companies, representing about 67.4% of the sample. This concentration highlights the role of a relatively small group of registrar businesses in supporting some of the NGX’s largest listed companies by revenue.

Registrar firms play a critical role in Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, maintaining shareholder records, processing dividend payments, supporting corporate actions and facilitating communication between listed companies and their investors.

Here are the CEOs leading the registrar firms serving some of the largest companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Bridget Bayo Ajayi -CEO of Cordros Registrars

Bridget Bayo-Ajayi is a commercially astute share registration professional with over 17 years of experience spanning customer experience, business development, relationship management, and financial operations.

She holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR).

Before joining Cordros Registrars Limited, Bridget held senior roles at Africa Prudential Plc and First Registrars and Investor Services Limited, where she built extensive experience in share registration and investor services.

Cordros Registrars currently represents Eterna, the sole company handled by the registrar in the 46-company sample of NGX-listed businesses reviewed.

Oluwaseyi Olulana – Acting Registrar of Atlas Registrars

Oluwaseyi Olulana is the Acting Registrar of Atlas Registrars, bringing more than 15 years of experience at the registrar and shareholder-services firm.

Olulana joined Atlas Registrars in June 2011 and has held the combined role of Acting Registrar and Accountant, overseeing financial and registrar-related responsibilities. Atlas Registrars currently represents Honeywell Flour Mills, the sole company handled by the firm in the sample of 46 NGX-listed companies reviewed.

Before joining Atlas, Olulana spent more than 13 years at Flour Mills of Nigeria, progressing from Accounts Assistant to Accountant. Her responsibilities included account reconciliation and other financial management functions.

A chartered accountant, Olulana is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. She holds an HND in Accounting from Yaba College of Technology and has built his career around accounting, financial controls and capital-market administration.

Adeniji Tokunbo – Managing Director of Pace Registrars

Adeniji Tokunbo is the Managing Director of Pace Registrars, bringing more than 15 years of experience in Nigeria’s share registration industry.

A share registration specialist, Tokunbo began his career in the sector before joining Pace Registrars, having previously held senior positions at City Securities (Registrars) Limited.

His experience spans shareholder services and the administration of securities within Nigeria’s capital market. At Pace Registrars, he leads the business that provides registrar services to listed companies, including Sterling Financial Holdings, the sole company represented by the registrar in the NMX 100 sample reviewed.

Tokunbo holds a B.Sc. in Accounting from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University.

Olufisola Folayan – MD DATAMAX Registrars

Olufisola Folayan, FCA, is Managing Director of DATAMAX Registrars, bringing more than two decades of experience across Nigeria’s financial services and capital markets.

A career professional in accounting, banking and business operations, Folayan has spent much of her career in share registration and securities administration. Before joining DATAMAX Registrars, she led two major players in Nigeria’s registrar industry, serving as Managing Director of Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions and, before that, as Registrar of Coronation Registrars, formerly United Securities.

Her career has also extended beyond financial services. Folayan has held executive management positions in the manufacturing and construction sectors, including as Executive Director at LV Foods and Beverages, an FMCG company, as well as at a diversified infrastructure and construction services business.

Her experience spans general administration, finance, accounting, business development, securities registration, capital issues and business operations, giving her a broad view of the financial infrastructure supporting Nigeria’s capital market.

Folayan holds a degree in Accounting and Finance and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. She is also an Associate of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and an alumna of Lagos Business School.

Mubo Olasoko-MD Meristem Registrars

Mubo Olasoko has spent more than two decades in Nigeria’s financial services industry, rising from client services at Meristem Securities to become Registrar and CEO of Meristem Registrars.

She has led Meristem Registrars since April 2008, after nearly five years as Head of Client Services at Meristem Securities. Her tenure has coincided with the expansion of the group’s registrar and probate businesses, with a focus on client service, business transformation and new opportunities in wealth administration.

Olasoko was also involved in establishing Meristem’s probate subsidiary, targeting an underserved area of Nigeria’s financial services market by supporting asset transfer and wealth preservation.

Her leadership portfolio extends beyond operations, with a strong emphasis on organisational culture, mentoring and developing culture ambassadors within the Meristem group.

A graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Jos, Olasoko has paired her creative background with financial-market expertise. She attended executive education at Harvard Business School and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and an authorised dealing clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, bringing a blend of capital-market knowledge, client management and strategic leadership to Meristem’s registrar business. Meristem Registrars handles six companies in the sample, including First HoldCo, Conoil, Geregu Power, NASCON Allied, Custodian Investment and Vitafoam Nigeria.

Ugo Okonkwo- MD Veritas Registrars

Ugo Okonkwo is the Managing Director of Veritas Registrars, bringing a background in corporate law and financial services to the Nigerian registrar industry.

He has built a career spanning more than two decades at Zenith Bank, where he has worked as Corporate Counsel since 2005, handling litigation, commercial law, regulatory compliance, corporate due diligence and company secretarial matters.

His legal remit has included representing the bank in court and alternative dispute resolution proceedings, reviewing and negotiating contracts and security documentation, advising on commercial transactions, and supporting the bank on employment, labour and real estate matters.

Okonkwo took the helm of Veritas Registrars in October 2019, adding executive leadership in the capital-market services sector to his long-standing legal career.

He holds an LLB from the University of Nigeria and an LLM from the University of Lagos, combining legal training with extensive experience in Nigeria’s banking and regulatory environment. Veritas Registrars serves three companies in its base: Zenith Bank, Dangote Sugar Refinery and Guinness Nigeria.

Raymond Akokota – MD Cardinal Stones Registrar

Raymond Akokota is the Managing Director of his registrar business, with more than 18 years of experience in Nigeria’s capital market, particularly in share registration and investor services.

His remit spans dividend management, new issues, corporate client engagement, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) liaison and reconciliation, giving him experience across several critical functions in the registrar industry.

Akokota holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and an MBA from Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University. He is also a doctoral candidate pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration at the University of Lagos.

His executive education includes the Pan African EMBA Module at IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

A member of Nigeria’s capital market profession, Akokota is an Associate of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and a Student Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. CardinalStone Registrars handles four companies such as: FCMB Group, HBM Nigeria, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria and Okomu Oil Palm.

Anne Mutuah – Acting MD Greenwich Registrars

Anne Mutuah is the Acting Managing Director of Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions (GRDS), taking on the role in November 2025 after previously leading the company’s strategic business development.

A financial services professional with experience across business development, human capital management, customer service, investment and asset management, marketing and stakeholder engagement, Mutuah brings a broad commercial background to the registrar business.

Before stepping into the top role, she worked in strategic business development at GRDS, where she was involved in strengthening the company’s relationships with clients and other stakeholders.

Mutuah is a Certified Capital Market Operator and has built her career around commercial growth, customer experience and organisational leadership. Her experience across financial services has also positioned her at the intersection of business strategy and people management.

Greenwich Registrars serves six of the companies reviewed, including Ecobank Transnational, Nestlé Nigeria, Wema Bank, Julius Berger Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria and Beta Glass.

Oluseyi Owoturo-MD/CEO Coronation Registrars

Owoturo is the Managing Director and CEO of Coronation Registrars Limited, formerly United Securities Limited, with more than two decades of experience spanning Nigeria’s financial services and capital markets.

His career began in 1993 as an accountant at Epic Dynamics Limited, before moving to Venture Capital Partners Limited, where he headed Financial Control and Risk Assets. He later joined F&C Securities to lead its Management Information Systems Unit.

In 2002, Owoturo joined Hamilton Hammer & Co. Limited, now ARM Securities, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief of Operations for the company and its subsidiary, United Securities. His role placed him at the centre of the 2007 transaction in which Hamilton Hammer divested its entire stake in United Securities to Access Bank.

Following the deal, Access Bank appointed Owoturo Managing Director and CEO of United Securities in January 2008. He subsequently continued to lead the registrar as it evolved into Coronation Registrars.

An accounting graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Owoturo is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Institute of Capital Market Registrars. He has also served on a Securities and Exchange Commission Capital Market Committee subcommittee focused on market infrastructure and technology. Coronation Registrars serves six companies in the sample, including Airtel Africa, Access Holdings, MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Aradel Holdings and AIICO Insurance. Formerly United Securities, the registrar has a long-standing presence in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

Catherine Nwosu – MD/CEO Africa Prudential Plc

Catherine Nwosu is the first female Managing Director and CEO in the history of Africa Prudential Plc, taking the helm of the Nigerian registrar in March 2024 after more than a decade with the company.

Nwosu joined Africa Prudential in 2010 as Chief Operating Officer, a role she held for 13 years, overseeing the registrar business and deputising for the CEO. She left in December 2022 to become Head of Stakeholders Engagement at BUA Group, before returning to Africa Prudential as CEO in 2024.

Her career in financial services began at United Bank for Africa, where she spent more than seven years from 1989 to 1996, working in customer service and cash and teller operations.

A veteran of Nigeria’s capital market, Nwosu is currently the 2nd Vice President of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and a Fellow of the institute. Her professional credentials also include an Associate membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an MBA from Ambrose Alli University.

She is also an alumna of the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School and holds professional qualifications including FCMR, ACPIN and ACMI. Africa Prudential also serves six companies, including UBA, BUA Foods, BUA Cement, Transnational Corporation, UACN and Jaiz Bank.

Bayo Olugbemi -MD/CEO First Registrars & Investor Services

Bayo Olugbemi has spent nearly four decades across Nigeria’s banking and capital markets, with the last 20 years as Managing Director and CEO of First Registrars & Investor Services Ltd.

His career spans investment banking, portfolio management, stockbroking, securities depository, share data management, and pension and mutual fund administration. Before joining the First Bank Group in 2000, Olugbemi held senior roles at Union Bank, Rims Merchant Bank, United Securities, Diamond Bank and NAL Merchant Bank.

Known for his work in turning around businesses and advancing Nigeria’s capital market, Olugbemi has served on committees and councils linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Exchange and professional institutions. He is President-Elect and First Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Immediate Past President of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars.

Beyond finance, he sits on the boards of several companies and nonprofit organisations, including Central Securities Clearing System and Apt Pension Fund Managers.

An accountant by training, Olugbemi holds degrees from the University of Lagos, Lagos State University and Leeds Beckett University. First Registrars has the largest representation in the sample, serving seven companies, including Oando, Fidelity Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Presco, PZ Cussons Nigeria and Cadbury Nigeria. The registrar is a subsidiary of First Bank and has operated across Nigeria’s capital market for decades.

He is the author of three books and an ordained pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.