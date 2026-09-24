Reckitt Appoints Ujunwa Chukwumah as General Manager, West Africa

Reckitt, a global leader in health and hygiene, has announced the appointment of Ujunwa Chukwumah as General Manager, West Africa, effective September 15, 2026. Ujunwa brings more than 19 years of commercial and leadership experience across Africa, spanning commercial strategy, business transformation, market development and team leadership Her appointment also marks a leadership milestone, as […]

Reckitt, a global leader in health and hygiene, has announced the appointment of Ujunwa Chukwumah as General Manager, West Africa, effective September 15, 2026. Ujunwa brings more than 19 years of commercial and leadership experience across Africa, spanning commercial strategy, business transformation, market development and team leadership Her appointment also marks a leadership milestone, as she is the first Nigerian to assume the position, as well as the first female to do so in the region.

She joins Reckitt following senior leadership roles at global organisations including Diageo and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she served as Commercial Director for West and Central Africa at Diageo, where she gained extensive experience leading businesses across diverse African markets.

Throughout her career, Ujunwa has built a strong track record in driving commercial performance, developing teams and building relationships with customers and partners. Her experience across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa has also given her a strong understanding of the region’s markets, consumers and evolving business landscape

In her new role, Ujunwa will lead Reckitt’s West Africa business, with responsibility for driving commercial performance and sustainable growth across the region. She will also focus on building organisational capabilities, developing talent, and creating opportunities for Reckitt’s brands to meet consumers’ evolving needs.

Commenting on her appointment, Ujunwa said: “I am delighted to join Reckitt and lead its West Africa business. Having spent much of my career working across the region, I am excited about the opportunity to bring my experience to a business whose brands play an important role in the lives of consumers. I look forward to working with our teams, customers and partners to grow our brands, develop our people and deliver sustainable growth, while continuing to ensure we provide better health in more hands everyday across West Africa.”

Ujunwa’s appointment reinforces Reckitt’s commitment to strong leadership and its long-term ambitions in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and other West African markets. Her combination of commercial expertise, transformational leadership, and extensive regional experience will support the company’s ambition to deepen its market presence, drive sustainable growth, and create greater value for consumers, and communities across the region.