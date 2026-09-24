At 60, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Reflects on a Life of Building Institutions, People and Possibilities

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, today, marks his 60th birthday with a deeply personal reflection on a life shaped by faith, family, service and an enduring commitment to building institutions, people and opportunities. In a message shared on LinkedIn, Aig-Imoukhuede received the milestone with gratitude to God for life, grace, family, friendship and the privilege of living with […]

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, today, marks his 60th birthday with a deeply personal reflection on a life shaped by faith, family, service and an enduring commitment to building institutions, people and opportunities.

In a message shared on LinkedIn, Aig-Imoukhuede received the milestone with gratitude to God for life, grace, family, friendship and the privilege of living with purpose.

“Today, I turn 60,” he wrote. “I receive this milestone with profound gratitude to God, for life, for grace, for family, for friendship, and for the privilege of purpose.”

Looking back on the different chapters of his life, Aig-Imoukhuede identified one defining idea that has connected much of his journey: a calling to build.

“To build institutions. To build people. To build opportunities. To help build a stronger Africa,” he stated.

Beyond institutions and opportunities, he said the journey has also been about building a life anchored in faith, family, service and values that will endure beyond any one individual.

Aig-Imoukhuede acknowledged that whatever he has accomplished was made possible by the extraordinary people who accompanied him on the journey. He expressed appreciation to his wife, Ofovwe, their children, family members, friends, colleagues, partners and mentors who challenged, supported and shared in the work.

“Whatever has been accomplished has never been mine alone,” he said. “I have been blessed with extraordinary people who have challenged me, supported me and shared in the work.”

He also paid special tribute to his mother, Pastor Emily, and his close partner, Herbert, whose memories remain an important part of his journey.

Reflecting on his 50th birthday, Aig-Imoukhuede recalled describing himself at the time as “God’s Work in Progress”. A decade later, he said that description remained true.

“The building continues,” he declared.

Rather than regard his 60th birthday as the culmination of his journey, Aig-Imoukhuede sees it as the beginning of another decade of purposeful work and service.

As he looks to the future, his prayer is for God to grant him the grace, wisdom and strength to continue building more intentionally and generously, with an even greater commitment to leaving behind stronger institutions, wider opportunities and transformed lives.

The reflection presents his birthday not simply as a celebration of longevity or accomplishment, but as an opportunity to renew his commitment to service, purpose and impact.

For Aig-Imoukhuede, the work of building is therefore far from complete. His focus remains on creating institutions and opportunities that endure, empowering people and contributing to the emergence of a stronger Africa.

“Sixty years. Deeply thankful. Still building,” he concluded. “To God be all the glory.”

At 60, Aig-Imoukhuede is not looking back with a sense of completion. He is entering a new decade with gratitude for the journey so far and a renewed determination to keep building lives, opportunities and institutions that will outlast him