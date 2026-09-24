President Tinubu’s special tribute to Aigboje AIG-Imoukhuede at 60

I warmly congratulate Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, on his 60th birthday. I have followed Aigboje’s journey in business and public life over the years. He has earned his place among a generation of Nigerians who took bold bets on our country and proved that Nigerian institutions could compete at the highest levels. His years at Access […]

I warmly congratulate Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, on his 60th birthday.

I have followed Aigboje’s journey in business and public life over the years. He has earned his place among a generation of Nigerians who took bold bets on our country and proved that Nigerian institutions could compete at the highest levels.

His years at Access Bank are an important part of that story. He became Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in 2002 and led the bank through a period of significant growth. Today, he is Chairman of Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group.

Aigboje also gave his time and experience to the development of our financial markets. He served as President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and founding Chairman of FMDQ Securities Exchange. He currently serves as Co-Chairman of EnterpriseNGR.

He has been equally willing to take on public responsibilities. In 2012, he chaired the Presidential Committee on the Verification and Reconciliation of Fuel Subsidy Payments, a difficult assignment at an important time for our country.

I particularly commend the work Aigboje and his wife, Ofovwe, have done through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. They have invested in improving public service, preparing public servants for greater responsibility and supporting better healthcare. I am pleased that after considerable success in private enterprise, Aigboje continues to devote his experience and resources to the progress of our country.

Sixty is an important milestone. For Aigboje, it is also an opportunity to reflect on a career that has touched many institutions and opened doors for many people.

I join Ofovwe, their children, family, friends and associates in celebrating him today.

I wish Aigboje good health, happiness and many more years of service to Nigeria and humanity.

Happy 60th birthday, Aigboje.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

September 24, 2026