Update: Gas tanker explodes in Lagos

A gas tanker explosion has occurred at the Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos on Thursday, September 24, 2020, with at least 50 people sustaining burn injuries.

According to a monitored media report, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, while confirming the incident said efforts are being made to put out the resulting fire from the explosion

READ:

He said, “The Agency has activated its response plan to the fire incident at Cele Bus Stop, Ifako-Ijaye LGA and will provide further updates, Lagosians are kindly urged to exercise calm.’’

According to a statement from LASEMA, an unidentified truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

It said that the impact of the explosion led to a fire outbreak on adjoining buildings with several vehicles burnt. It also pointed out that several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

READ:

While speaking to Channels Television at the site of the explosion, the LASEMA’s Director of Operations, Engr Olatunde Akinsanya disclosed that about 16 people have been confirmed to be critically injured and taken to the Iju Water Works clinic.

Akinsanya confirmed that the gas tanker explosion took place at about 3:30 pm and had several buildings and cars destroyed by its impact.

READ:

It was alleged that the tanker was supposed to offload its content at a gas station, but the station’s owner reportedly refused to allow him because a seal had been broken, indicating that the content had been tampered with.

Enraged by the refusal of the station manager to offload the content in his tanker, the driver moved out of the premises.

A few meters away from the gas station, the front tire of the tanker burst and the gearbox struck the ground causing a spark which led to an explosion when it came in contact with gas that was leaking from the tanker. The vehicle then ended in a ditch, where a second explosion erupted.

READ:

It was also disclosed that the second explosion sent the tanker flying and destroying buildings on its path, including a church.