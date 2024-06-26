A segment of Lagos-based Dangote Refinery was engulfed with fire on Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2024, triggering an alarm in its environs.

Witnesses in nearby areas reported seeing large plumes of smoke and hearing loud noises from the direction of the refinery.

Nairametrics gathered that the fire broke out around noon in the effluent plant of the refinery.

In addition, video footages circulating on social media show thick black smoke rising from the affected part of the complex.

Another video showed that the fire did not affect most parts of the complex, with engineers on-site watching the smoke rise into the sky.

At the time of this press, emergency responders like operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are not yet present at the scene.

Dangote Refinery, owned by Aliko Dangote, is a key player in Nigeria’s oil industry and is expected to be the largest single-train refinery in the world.

Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and assess the impact on refinery operations.

Fire now contained

According to a press statement made to newsmen, the Dangote Group said it has contained what it described as a “minor fire incident” in its effluent plant in Lagos.

“Dangote Refinery contains minor fire at its effluent treatment plant

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday, 26th June

There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” the statement read.