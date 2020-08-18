Economy & Politics
FG expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion for 2021 budget
This new expenditure plan represents a 17.2% increase from the N10.8 trillion revised 2020 budget.
The Federal Government is expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion ($33.20 billion) as the budgetary expenditure in 2021 despite the severe revenue constraints which is primarily characterized by low crude oil prices and drop in economic activities due to the lockdown.
This disclosure was made in an economic outlook which was released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on Monday, on August 18, 2020.
This new expenditure plan represents a 17.2% increase from the N10.8 trillion revised budget that was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last month. The increase is despite the low oil prices (which makes about 60% contribution to the nation’s revenue) and the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had to revise the 2020 budget due to the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on global crude oil prices and revenue-generating capacity of government.
Some of the major highlights of the revised 2020 budget include reduction of the oil benchmark from $57 per barrel to $28 per barrel and reduction of crude oil production from 2.18 million barrels per day to 1.7 million barrels per day.
In the 2021 proposed estimate, the projected debt service payments would consume N3.1 trillion of the budget or about a little less than 25%.
In addition, the revenue projection by the federal government for 2021, is expected to get to N7.5 trillion. The document also said that spending would focus on completing as many ongoing projects as possible and that no new works would be allowed unless there were adequate resources to complete ongoing projects.
Economy & Politics
Why the $1.5 billion World Bank loan to Nigeria is being delayed
Nigeria’s failure to meet World Bank conditions means the loans might not be disbursed till end of the year.
The World Bank might not approve (in August) the much-needed $1.5 billion loan sought by Nigeria. The delay is due to concerns over reforms, even as the World Bank believes that the country has not shown enough commitment towards achieving them.
Nairametrics understands the World Bank has included the unification of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy as one of the key reform requirements listed as conditions precedent to obtaining its loan.
The delay could leave Nigeria, which has been battling with low oil prices, with a huge revenue gap that would make it difficult to fully finance the revised $28.35 billion (10.8 trillion) 2020 national budget. Already, the CBN had revealed that Nigeria’s balance of payments gap this year will be $14 billion.
The World Bank is of the opinion that the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria are not serious about commitments to put in place credible mechanisms to enhance efficiency in the allocation and use of public finance in Africa’s most populous nation.
According to Reuters, the Bretton Woods Institution had planned to bring the loan to its board for approval this month. The World Bank, which had pointed out that Nigeria could be heading towards its greatest fiscal crisis in 4 decades, said negotiations over what Nigeria will do to secure it were incomplete.
According to a source close to the government, “They are not convinced about the reforms. All three sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. The source added that the currency was the core issue.”
Why the delay
World Bank loans usually depend on some conditions which include reforms. Although there has been no official statement or demand with respect to that, the World Bank had previously called for a more flexible and unified exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidies, and an increase in electricity tariffs.
Another source from the World Bank said that the loan might not be approved until October. The bank, in a statement, said that even though discussions were at an advanced stage, it was yet to present the loan for consideration to its board.
The statement from the bank reads, “Of particular importance are the steps the government is taking to marshal the needed fiscal resources for a pro-poor response to the crisis and undertake the reforms that will help ensure a robust recovery.”
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been very critical of the multiple exchange rate policy of the Federal Government. They have pointed out that this distorts the economy and creates room for corruption and arbitrage by currency speculators.
The low oil prices have put further pressure on the foreign exchange market and the country’s external reserve. The CBN’s policy of intervening in the market to support the naira has become costlier since the crash of oil prices, as it relies on oil for 90% of its foreign exchange.
Although the naira has been devalued two times this year, the World Bank still does not consider that enough, with the complete exchange rate unification expected.
Although the Federal Government has announced the removal of fuel subsidy through a floating price cap, sources from the World Bank feel that the mechanisms for such policy were not sufficiently transparent.
Business
CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA
This entity will be co-owned by the CBN, AFC and the NSIA.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the Federal Government’s approval to set up a $39.4 billion (N15 trillion) infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to invest in the country’s critical transport network.
The venture, which is expected to leverage local and international funds, are projected to cover an initial 5-year period.
The disclosure is part of the statement made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 20, 2020.
This entity, which will be wholly focused on Nigeria and Nigerians alone, will be co-owned by the CBN, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
However, it will be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager (IIFM) that will mobilize local and foreign capital to support the Federal Government in building the transport infrastructure required to move agriculture and other products to processors, raw materials to factories, and finished goods to market.
The MPC also noted, albeit with satisfaction, the CBN’s immediate work on the updates and timelines for the establishment of this much-needed entity.
Experts have pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure and the huge infrastructure deficit seriously puts at risk, the current administration’s plans to industrialize the country and establish a vibrant agricultural sector to encourage economic growth.
This initiative is to help fix the nation’s dilapidating road network and railway lines to tackle decades of decay that has stunted economic growth and made it difficult to move agricultural products from the rural areas or farms to processing plants and finished goods to the markets.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 27.1% as at 2020 Q2
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1% meaning about 21.7 million Nigerians remain unemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1% indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate (28.6%) is a combined 55.7%. This means the total number of Nigerians who are unemployed or underemployed as at 2020 Q2.
This is contained in a recently released unemployment data report published by the National Bureau of Statistics. Nigeria’s unemployment rate was 23.1% in Q3 2018 confirming it increased by 4% points between then and the second quarter of 2020.
READ MORE: Nigeria attracts more Bitcoin interest than any country globally
Key highlights
- The number of persons in the economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, Q2, 2020 was 116,871,186.
- The number of persons in the labour force (i.e. people within ages 15 -64, who are able and willing to work) was estimated to be 80,291,894. This was 11.3% less than the number persons in Q3, 2018. Of this number, those within the age bracket of 25-34 were highest, with 23,328,460 or 29.1% of the labour force.
- The total number of people in employment (i.e. people with jobs) during the reference period was dwellers, it rose to 31.5% from 22.8%, while the rate among urban dwellers rose to 23.2% from 58,527,276.
- Of this number, 35,585,274 were full-time employed (i.e. worked 40+ hours per week), while 22,942,003 were under-employed (i.e. working between 20-29 hours per week). This figure is 15.8% less than the people in employment in Q3, 2020
- The unemployment rate during the reference period, Q2, 2020 was 27.1%, up from the 23.1% recorded in Q3, 2018. The underemployment rate increased from 20.1% in Q3, 2018 to 28.6%.
- For the period under review, Q2, 2020, the unemployment rate among young people (15-34years) was 34.9%, up from 29.7%, while the rate of underemployment for the same age group rose to 28.2% from 25.7% in Q3, 2018. These rates were the highest when compared to other age groupings.
The data is coming after nearly two years when the last data was published. The bureau last published jobs data in the third quarter of 2018 citing funding as a major challenge.
READ MORE: Dangote moves to reduce unemployment rate with investments in agriculture
Key Take-aways
- Nigeria’s youth remain the hardest hit by unemployment with over 13.9 million people aged between 15 and 34 years unemployed.
- The data also shows 7.6 million of this subset did nothing.
- Women also continue to bear the brunch of bad economy with about 12.2 million out of jobs from the 27 million currently unemployed.
- Graduates and post graduates combined made up about 2.9 million of the total Nigerians that are unemployed.
- In a surpising data, out of the 35.5 million Nigerians that are fully employed, 28.8 million of them never attended school (6.29 million) or did not have a tertiary education (22.5).
- In fact, most fully employed people in Nigeria with SSS (Senior Secondary School certificates) are a whopping 13.2 million.