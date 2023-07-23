The Federal Ministry of Education said that the recent increase in the school fees for Federal Government colleges otherwise known as unity schools was done by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and not President Bola Tinubu.

The ministry stated that the Buhari administration reviewed the new school fees regime for the unity schools before they left office.

According to NAN, this is contained in some documents from the Federal Ministry of Education which revealed that the new school fees regime was approved by the immediate past Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu under President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source who wished to remain anonymous said that the fees were reviewed across board and not only for JSS 1 students.

The source also said that uniform was added because of adulterated uniforms procured by parents for their children, adding that this was done to ensure uniformity in dressing.

He said that tuition fees in government unity colleges were free but students were meant to pay for other things like textbooks, uniforms and feeding for boarding students.

Circular was released in May

The source said, ”The news trending now about hike in school fees was reviewed by the last administration.

“If you check the date on the circular, it was before President Bola Tinubu assumed office and we released it in May to sensitise parents.

“So, the increase is insignificant as projected in the media. True be told, we don’t charge school fees. Which school will you put your child and feed him or her for three months with N30,000.

”The overheads in the school system is very poor. They just released money for April two weeks ago. So, it is the money that students pay that is used to augment some things in the school.’’

