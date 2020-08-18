Amaechi says 150 Nigerians being trained as engineers in China

Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said that 150 Nigerian engineers are currently being trained in China to operate the Lagos-Ibadan railway.

This was announced by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement released on Twitter, yesterday.

According to the statement, the Minister also clarified that only 560 Chinese were hired to work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail, out of the 20,000 workers currently engaged in the project. In other words, majority of those working on the project are Nigerians.

“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state,” Amaechi said.

“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state.” — HM @ChibuikeAmaechi, today — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 17, 2020

Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.

Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said, “We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,”