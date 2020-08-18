Business
Amaechi says 150 Nigerians being trained as engineers in China
Amaechi said that 560 Chinese and 20,000 Nigerians were hired to work in the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail.
Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said that 150 Nigerian engineers are currently being trained in China to operate the Lagos-Ibadan railway.
This was announced by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement released on Twitter, yesterday.
According to the statement, the Minister also clarified that only 560 Chinese were hired to work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail, out of the 20,000 workers currently engaged in the project. In other words, majority of those working on the project are Nigerians.
“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state,” Amaechi said.
“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state.” — HM @ChibuikeAmaechi, today
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 17, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.
Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said, “We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,”
Business
CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA
This entity will be co-owned by the CBN, AFC and the NSIA.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the Federal Government’s approval to set up a $39.4 billion (N15 trillion) infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to invest in the country’s critical transport network.
The venture, which is expected to leverage local and international funds, are projected to cover an initial 5-year period.
The disclosure is part of the statement made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 20, 2020.
READ MORE: FX utilization fell to its worst on record in April
This entity, which will be wholly focused on Nigeria and Nigerians alone, will be co-owned by the CBN, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
However, it will be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager (IIFM) that will mobilize local and foreign capital to support the Federal Government in building the transport infrastructure required to move agriculture and other products to processors, raw materials to factories, and finished goods to market.
READ ALSO: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19
The MPC also noted, albeit with satisfaction, the CBN’s immediate work on the updates and timelines for the establishment of this much-needed entity.
Experts have pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure and the huge infrastructure deficit seriously puts at risk, the current administration’s plans to industrialize the country and establish a vibrant agricultural sector to encourage economic growth.
READ MORE: FEC reviews Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project contract, approves $2.571 billion
This initiative is to help fix the nation’s dilapidating road network and railway lines to tackle decades of decay that has stunted economic growth and made it difficult to move agricultural products from the rural areas or farms to processing plants and finished goods to the markets.
Appointments
MRS Oil appoints Samson Adejonwo as Chief Finance Officer
Adejonwo, until his appointment as the CFO, was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited.
Oil marketing giant, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). The appointment follows the resignation of Mr Charles Agutu who formerly occupied the position.
The development was announced through a public disclosure which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, and signed by MRS Oil’s Company Secretary O.M. Jafojo.
Mr Charles Agutu, whose resignation is with immediate effect, was commended by the board and management of the oil firm for his financial proficiency, which influenced the growth of the Company during his tenure. Part of the statement by MRS reads:
“The Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc hereby informs the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as the new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company. He replaces Mr Charles Agutu as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO).’’
READ: UBA denies N41 billion NITEL fraud allegations
Mr Samson Adejonwo, who until his appointment as the CFO, was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited, has over 12 years’ experience in Accounting and Management. He has held several positions in some organizations such as Summit Finance Company, ALM Consulting Limited before joining MRS Holdings Limited.
He has an MBA degree in International Business Management from Lagos State University and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.
His appointment takes effect from August 17, 2020.
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian oil marketing company with headquarters in Lagos. It previously traded under the name of Texaco Nigeria Plc and has 3 business units namely sale of petroleum products at retail outlets or to industries, sale of aviation fuel and blending of lubricants.
Business
NIRSAL launches Agro Geo-Cooperative model aimed at creating 16,000 Agro Geo-Cooperatives
NIRSAL would work with individuals, enterprises, corporate bodies and N-Power beneficiaries.
The Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc), has called for enrollment into its Agro Geo-Cooperative model which was created for the purpose of facilitating sustainable farm/field structuring & governance.
A statement released this afternoon through the official Twitter handle of the Federal Government of Nigeria, also noted that the main aims of the initiative are as follows:
- To create 16,000 Agro Cooperatives on 4 million hectares of farmland
- To enrol some 8 million Nigerian farmers whose responsibility it will be to produce about 12 million metric tonnes of Grain Product Equivalent (GPE) annually over the medium to long term.
READ MORE: NIRSAL MFB to offer loans to SMEs at 5% interest rate
INFORMATION
Enrollment for NIRSAL AGROGEOCOOP Formation
.@nirsalconnect calls on all smallholder farmers, farmer leaders & aggregators to key into its Agro Geo-Cooperative model created for the purpose of sustainable farm/field structuring & governance.https://t.co/5yA73V6gKj
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) August 17, 2020
Download the Nairametrics News App
The statement went further to disclose that NIRSAL would work with individuals, enterprises, corporate bodies and N-Power beneficiaries through the World Bank FADAMA Programme, USAID MARKETS Programme, IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, The World Bank Climate Adaptation and Business Support Programme, AfDB Agric Programmes, the DFID’s Propcom Maikarfi Programme, the SASSAKAWA Global 2000 Programme and other stakeholders that meet requirements to execute the enrollment.
READ MORE: NBC slams N5 million fine on Nigeria Info over Mailafia’s inciting comments
Farmer communities were urged to, “take advantage of this opportunity as a means of employment and a source of income generation through supporting the productive activities of their self-organized Agro Geo-Cooperatives.”