How hackers break into your WhatsApp account, and how to avoid them
Never make payment, or give out a loan to any contact based on a WhatsApp message.
Have you ever received a message from any of your contacts that reads something like this; “Hello, I’m having trouble and asked WhatsApp to send you my sms code”?
Well, if you have received such from a friend, his/her line had most likely been hacked, and the hackers were trying to do same to yours.
A recent research conducted in Australia showed that in 2019 alone, Australians have lost almost $90 million. The figures rose by 62% during the period the COVID-19 lockdown lastes, with one in every 6 social media user falling victim.
According to the research conducted by software security provider, NortonLifeLock, this was common across WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram, getting even more young people who considered themselves too smart to be scanned.
How is this possible?
WhatsApp is a messaging application linked to your mobile phone number. The app is designed to be used on one device at a time, with an advanced end-to-end encryption that only allows sender and receiver to see the messages.
Any attempt to log in from another device requires a 6-digit verification code that only the owner of the sim card has access to.
When the hacker tries to access your WhatsApp account from another device, the app prompts for the 6-digit verification code.
Now, this is where you have to be alert. The hackers will try to get the six-digit verification code by any means.
They could claim to be calling for any reason, and then request the code to verify that you really own the sim card. Or they could claim that you are the beneficiary of some windfall, and they need the code to confirm.
The sad part of it is that as soon as you fall victim, all your contacts become potential victims as well, because they now utilise the access to send a WhatsApp message to them.
The message could also be asking them for their verification code, personal or financial details, or it could start out as romance or online dating where the victim is roped into believing that he is in some sort of romantic tryst.
Worse still ask them to make payment for some product or service they would never receive, or offer juicy deals where they claim to double the victim’s supposed investment.
Quick tip here; Never make payment, or give out a loan to any contact based on a WhatsApp message. No matter how stranded the person claims to be; insist on a voice or video call before sending money into any account.
Personal details, pins and codes should be a no-no. Any verification code, token or pin sent to your sim card is not meant to be divulged to anyone else. Giving it out allows the hackers to impersonate you.
So what if you discover you have been deceived into giving out your details?
Quickly try to change your passwords and deactivate all online transactions on your accounts. If you can reach your bank, place a hold on transactions of any kind and freeze your cards. This authorises your bank to disregard any request to move out funds from your account, until you say otherwise.
This can only work if you discover really fast, but as advised, it is a situation best avoided.
What to look out for?
According to Cybersecurity expert Mark Gorrie, the first red flag to look out for is “spelling mistakes or poor grammar”. Fortunately, the scammers are not that ‘smart’ and they make errors which they keep sending to their potential victims repeatedly.
Once you find that your contact (friend or client) is sending you a message containing spelling errors, don’t ignore it. Place a call across and find out what is going on. Scammers almost never take such calls and if they do, you will figure out that you have the wrong person.
Another thing to beware of is generic greetings or URLs that don’t match the company in the message. Often, such urls could take you to sites where you are then asked to fill in personal and sensitive data.
Importantly, if the offer looks too good to be true, it most likely is.
Currencies
Exchange rate gains marginally at the NAFEX window despite worsening forex liquidity
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window appreciated closing at N385.78 during intraday trading on Monday, August 17, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable for the sixth consecutive trading day as it closed at N475/$1.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable again for the sixth straight day against the dollar to close at N475/$1 on Monday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Friday, August 14.
NAFEX: The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N385.78/$1.
- This represents a 22 kobo gain when compared to the N386 rate close that was reported on the last trading day, Friday, August 14.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.10 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 22 kobo gain when compared to the N386.33 to a dollar that was recorded on Friday.
- The N386 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before it later closed at N385.78/$1. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
Forex Turnover: Meanwhile, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window recorded a decline for a second consecutive day on Monday, August 17, 2020, as it dropped marginally by 3.9% a day on day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $21.09 million on Friday, August 14, 2020, to $20.27 million on Monday, August 17, 2020.
- The continuous drop in forex turnover for the day reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market and the scarcity of the greenback. This is just as dollar supply has continued to remain very weak.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $24 million which represents a significant drop from the $50.6 million that was recorded the previous week. FX turnover which hit some record low figures in the week is still a far cry from the over $200 million turnover that was recorded in January.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate is still as wide as N89.22. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window). The wide disparity between the 2 rates has created huge arbitrage opportunities for some highly connected individuals.
The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification two weeks ago after it devalues the official rate to N380/$1.
What happens after the expiration of the 99 years lease term for land?
Buyers can only lease land and are required to apply for a renewal after the lease expires.
According to Section 1 of the Land Use Act of 1978, the law vests the ownership of all land in the country to the State Government and that power is held by the governor. Under the Act, the nature of interests in real property is leasehold for terms not exceeding 99 years.
This means that “buyers” can only lease land and are required to apply for a renewal after the lease expires. The procedure for a renewal or extension of the term of a Certificate of Occupancy involves the following stages:
- A formal application to the Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee, Lands Bureau Lagos.
- The application will include relevant documents such as the Certified True Copy of the title document, evidence of payment of Land Use Charges and any other documents required by the agency.
- Upon receipt of the application, it is processed and forwarded to the Governor Lagos State for approval. We note that the renewal of the term is at the discretion of the Governor.
- Though only just commencing, the government renews lease terms for up to 50 years for most commercial land. However, based on recent case studies and transactions concluded over the past few years, Broll Nigeria has noted that the number of years may vary when dealing with industrial land.
If the renewal is approved, the applicant will pay a renewal fee to the State Government. The tentative cost estimates for the renewal are as follows:
- A Premium: This is the cost of the land as outlined in State Governments’ Books.
- Other Standard Property Registration Fees such as Capital Development Levy, Ground rent, Stamp Duty, Registration, Administration fee and Survey Fees.
What challenges could applicants face?
- Renewal is not automatic or as a right of the shareholder. The right of a further term is discretional.
- Delays are typically noted due to bureaucracy and uncertain policies.
What are the effects of unexpired terms on property valuations?
Land and Property is valued based on the unexpired term. The longer the term, the higher the valuation and vice versa. In many cases, prospective buyers of land and property (who are actually prospective lessee’s of the land or property) do not take the renewal of a lease term into consideration despite the possibility of the government not granting a renewal after the lease term expires.
It is essential for buyers of land and property to be aware of the unexpired lease term of their prospective land or property to prevent any unforeseen circumstances where the government does not grant a renewal after a few years of ownership.
Entertainment
Lagos night life roars back to life with restaurants, bars re-opening for business
Restaurant and bar owners in Lagos are returning to business after almost 5 months of closure.
Cars were parked across the other side of Awolowo Road, a major commercial highway in the high brow neighborhood of South West Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. One of the most popular night clubs known for its Sunday night raves was open to its core customers. The fun is back in Lagos.
Restaurant and bar owners in Lagos are returning to business after almost 5 months’ closure following the economic lockdown that was imposed by the government as part of its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey of downtown Lekki, Victoria Island, and Lekki indicates some have opened fully to customers who have been starved of night life fun for weeks.
Whilst some have fully opened their doors to customers, others are busy remodeling their outfits and fumigating in line with health and safety requirements. In between, text and WhatsApp messages are also being sent to the loyal customers informing them that life is now back to normal. “You can now come and spend your money in return for good food, booze, and music,” the messages say.
Lagos has never had it this bad. Since, the COVID-19 induced lockdown, restaurants, hotels, and bars owners across the country have had to endure weeks and months of lost revenue. Workers’ salaries have been slashed severely, even as those who cannot survive have simply laid-off workers. For many, the lost revenue may never be recovered and all they can now look forward to is the future.
The 10 pm to 4 am curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in June means restaurants and bars cannot operate beyond 10 pm in order to avoid the risk of being singled out by government authorities. However, the ease of restriction on movements is enough to encourage soft openings. The Lagos State Government also recently approved the limited reopening of schools and worship centers, albeit with stiff guidelines. For example, night vigils and other non-regular programmes remain prohibited until further notice.
Cost of reopening
As bars and restaurant operators embrace reopening, they will have to contend with harsh realities. Firstly, they will immediately realise that the coronavirus has brought about a new line of expenses. Hand sanitizers and facemask will be imperative for customers. They may have to make this available, especially for recalcitrant customers. The government also imposed a ‘No face mask, no entry’ policy for public gatherings.
Health and safety officials will also perform routine and unannounced visits to ensure that compliance levels are as expected. Social distancing rules suggest seating positions will be changed to accommodate compliance. Bathrooms and wash areas will have to be maintained more frequently than previously required and water will have to run 24/7.
Apart from COVID-19, costs repairs and maintenance work ahead of reopening and during reopening will gulp significant sums of money. Nigeria has adjusted its official exchange rate twice since the pandemic and this will directly impact inventory cost. Supply chain issues could persist as the world gradually reopens and goods shipped at ease and cleared at ports. No one knows how stringent custom inspections could be this time around.
Adjusting to a new and uncertain world won’t be easy and most operators will quickly realise that it’s tougher than envisaged. Only the strongest will survive.
Nevertheless, Lagos is better off having restaurants and bars reopened than shutting down. COVID-19 risks still persist but falling numbers provide a reason for easing movements. People can get back to their jobs and start rebuilding their lives again. Most restaurant workers rely on their salaries and tips to pay for their school fees or fend for their families.
The government also wants the economy back to life again if it wants a V-shaped economic recovery. The upsides are many and perhaps far outweigh the downsides considering the recent levels of COVID-19 cases. It’s a win-win for all.