The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 23-member high-level committee to oversee the disbursement of N8 billion in financial assistance and relief materials to traders affected by the devastating fire outbreak at Singer Market.

The fire, which affected several sections of the market in two separate incidents, caused extensive economic damage, destroying goods and wiping out business capital estimated to be worth billions of naira, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Singer Market is one of the major commercial hubs in Kano, and the incident disrupted trading activities for thousands of small and medium-scale operators who rely on the market for their livelihoods.

What they are saying

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Umar Faruq, said the committee was established to ensure a transparent, accountable and equitable distribution of the intervention funds.

The SSG was represented at the event by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Maude, SAN.

According to Faruq, members of the committee were carefully selected from key institutions and stakeholder groups to guarantee credibility and public confidence in the exercise.

The committee, which is chaired by the SSG, is expected to promote fairness in identifying beneficiaries and ensure that support reaches only genuine victims of the disaster.

The committee’s membership includes commissioners from relevant ministries, representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Kano Emirate Council, religious leaders and representatives of the affected traders. This broad composition, the SSG noted, is designed to strengthen oversight and reduce the risk of abuse in the disbursement process.

Beyond fund distribution, the committee has been mandated to carry out a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the fire, including the value of goods lost and the scale of capital destruction suffered by traders. It is also expected to develop a clear and effective framework for disbursing both financial assistance and relief materials in a timely manner.

Backstory

Earlier reports show that the blaze broke out on Saturday evening, February 14, 2026, and continued into Sunday, destroying large sections of the densely packed trading hub and disrupting economic activities across the city.

Previous assessments showed the fire destroyed over 1,000 shops, crippling livelihoods and affecting hundreds of families dependent on daily trading activities.

At the national level, President Bola Tinubu approved N5 billion as palliative support for the victims, while the Progressive Governors Forum contributed an additional N3 billion to aid recovery efforts.

The N3 billion project will focus on expanding and rehabilitating critical access roads within and around Singer Market to enhance mobility and business operations.

What you should know

In addition, the panel will review safety challenges within the Singer Market and make recommendations aimed at preventing future fire outbreaks. Part of its terms of reference also includes sustained engagement with stakeholders and the media to enhance transparency and public trust.

Chairman of the Kano Traders Association, Alhaji Sabi’u Bako, commended the state government for its swift intervention and the structured mechanism put in place to manage the relief process.

Earlier, affected traders had received N200 million in cash support from Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, as part of immediate relief measures to cushion the impact of the disaster.