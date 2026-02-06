Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved a road intervention worth over N3 billion to expand and rehabilitate key access routes around Singer Market.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The approval follows a recent fire that disrupted trading activities at the market and aims to restore commercial activity while improving access for traders and customers.

What they are saying

The N3 billion project will focus on expanding and rehabilitating critical access roads within and around Singer Market to enhance mobility and business operations.

Governor Yusuf highlighted the state government’s commitment to supporting traders affected by the recent fire.

“The Kano State Government has approved over N3 billion for the expansion and rehabilitation of road networks around Singer Market to improve access and boost commercial activities,” the NAN report read in part.

“The project, valued at about N3 billion, would cover key access roads close to the market.”

Governor Yusuf assured traders of the government’s continued support as they rebuild their businesses.

The statement emphasized that these interventions are intended to ensure the smooth resumption of commercial activities at Singer Market.

Additional measures

Governor Yusuf also announced supplementary measures to support the market and its traders.

A N100 million relief package has been allocated to cushion losses suffered by traders during the fire.

Plans include installing solar-powered lighting to modernize Singer Market and other major trading centers across Kano State.

Contractors handling the road projects have been directed to mobilize within ten days for swift commencement.

Community leaders and elders praised the interventions, describing them as timely and supportive of recovery efforts.

These measures aim to enhance both safety and commercial viability for the market’s stakeholders.

Backstory

A massive fire broke out at Singer Market on Sunday night, continuing into Monday morning, affecting Bello Road and nearby areas.

The blaze destroyed goods and properties worth billions of naira, collapsed at least one major building, and heavily damaged commercial stalls and warehouses.

Despite extensive financial losses, no casualties were reported.

Official causes of the fire have not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.

The fire significantly disrupted trading activities, prompting an urgent government response.

What you should know

The Kano State Government has ongoing investments in road infrastructure across the metropolis, reflecting a broader push to improve connectivity.

In August 2025, contracts worth over N40.8 billion were awarded for the construction and rehabilitation of 17 township roads across key local government areas.

Major projects include the Tudun-Yola-Gwarzo Road and Dansudau Bypass (N1.896 billion), Jafar-Madobi Road and underpass (N1.323 billion), and Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road (N2.014 billion).

At the federal level, the Kano–Maiduguri Road received N13.3 billion in the 2026 budget for dualisation works covering 105 kilometres.

The Kano Northern Bypass Road and Kano–Katsina Road dualisation projects are also ongoing, with allocations of N14 billion and N52.5 billion, respectively, aimed at improving regional trade and reducing congestion.

These projects demonstrate Kano State’s long-term commitment to enhancing road networks to support commerce, logistics, and economic growth.