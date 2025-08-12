The Kano State Government has awarded contracts worth over N40.8 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 17 township roads across the Kano metropolis.

These projects span key local government areas, including Gwale, Nasarawa, Kumbotso, Fagge, Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, and Ungogo.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, on Tuesday during a tour of completed and ongoing road projects with the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Waiya highlighted that the contracts include the Tudun-Yola-Gwarzo Road and Dansudau Bypass, awarded at N1.896 billion, as well as the Jafar-Madobi Road and underpass valued at N1.323 billion.

Contracts for the rehabilitation of Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road and Muhammad Buhari Road were awarded at N2.014 billion and N4.108 billion, respectively.

Other significant projects include the Rijiyar Lemo Road costing N494.367 million, erosion control work on the Kwanar Durba – Fammar-Kunau Kure Road valued at N205.983 million, and the rehabilitation of Airport Road at N5.956 billion.

The commissioner noted that these projects are designed to improve road connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents in Kano.

The government is also investing N13.3 billion in the construction of the Rogo-Bari-Falgore-Mahangi roads in Rogo Local Government Area, and N6.9 billion for the Panda-Hamdullahi-Albasu-Salkwayan Dutse roads in Albasu LGA. These roads, he noted, were prioritized for their significant economic and social importance to the local communities.

Upon completion, the roads are expected to facilitate smoother movement, improve driving conditions, boost business activities, and enhance the transportation of goods from farms to markets, thereby stimulating the local economy.