Beta Glass Plc, the leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions in West and Central Africa, has announced its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of the year ended June 30th, 2025, recording strong and resilient growth despite macroeconomic challenges.

H1 2025 Performance Overview

The strong H1 2025 performance was driven by increased market demand for glass packaging in our key sectors, strategic operational efficiencies and effective pricing, amidst several challenges, persistent inflationary pressures, and rising energy costs.

Speaking on the results, Mr. Alexander Gendis, CEO of Beta Glass, said: “We are very proud of our half-year results; delivering double-digit growth in revenue and triple-digit growth in profitability despite a challenging environment. This performance is an affirmation of our market strength across West and Central Africa.”

Mr. Gendis further noted the Company’s continued investment in long-term growth drivers, including the deployment of a solar power plant at its Agbara facility in Ogun State, aimed at mitigating energy costs and advancing the Company’s sustainability agenda. “Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the rest of 2025. We are confident that our focus on operational excellence, sustainable energy investments, and expanding our product portfolio will continue to drive value for all stakeholders,” he added.

Beta Glass remains committed to leveraging innovation, sustainability, and partnerships to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming quarters. The Company continues to monitor external factors such as exchange rates and energy costs while optimising its supply chain for greater efficiency.

For further details, the full unaudited interim financial statements are available on the Company’s website.

About Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc is a leading manufacturer of premium glass packaging solutions for the beverage, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company operates across nine other African countries, including Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroon, South Africa, and Burkina Faso.

Beta Glass also exports to Central and West African markets such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, etc., serving both regional and international clients with a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.