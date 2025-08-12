Despite Nigeria’s $2.61 trillion property market growing at 6–8% annually, most urban workers are priced out of quality housing. Adeyemi A. Ademola, founder of The BIG BUILD Company, says the sector’s gains are trapped in high-end developments, while everyday Nigerians are left with cramped, overpriced apartments that “feel more like holding cells than homes.”

His solution is revolutionary: Builds a progressive housing system that grows with residents’ lives and incomes.

The journey begins with Build 1: spacious entry-level homes, three times larger than typical starter units, with open-plan layouts, flexible partitions, and integrated storage to maximise every square metre.

As incomes rise and families grow, residents can transition to Build 2, offering ten times the amenities, larger kitchens, more bedrooms, co-working spaces, play areas, and landscaped courtyards.

Finally, Build 3 caters to those at the peak of their careers, delivering expansive living areas, advanced smart-home systems, private green terraces, and energy-efficient infrastructure without the waste of ostentatious luxury.

“Instead of building 5,000 cramped houses quickly, we ask: how do we build 1,000 quality homes that match global benchmarks?” says Ademola, founder of The BIG BUILD Company.

Adeyemi A. Ademola says the approach is anchored by three principles: inclusion, by offering a clear pathway to quality housing; sustainability, through eco-conscious materials, pocket gardens, water and energy saving systems, and community, with walkable layouts, shared facilities, and natural gathering spaces.

With Nigeria’s urbanisation exceeding 51% and a World Bank-estimated housing deficit of 17 million units, Ademola sees “a crisis but also the opportunity of a lifetime.” While foreign investment in Nigerian real estate is projected to rise 15%, he warns it too often funds luxury projects. “The smart money should go where the scale and impact are, Nigeria’s emerging middle class.”

He envisions homes built closer to economic hubs, surrounded by integrated greenery, and designed to evolve with their owners. “We’re not just constructing buildings,” he explains. “We’re building infrastructure for human potential.”

“Housing isn’t just shelter, it’s space that shapes how we experience the world. We need spaces to thrive, not just buildings to live.”

Adeyemi A. Ademola is the founder of The BIG BUILD Company, pioneering the concept of progressive housing through their innovative “Builds” system. His developments emphasise modular design, sustainability, and community integration across Nigeria.