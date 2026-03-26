In Nigeria’s evolving business landscape, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria are emerging as key drivers of growth and sustainability.

Large corporations are required to show responsibility—to the environment, to society, and to their stakeholders. FirstBank, a frontrunner in this space, is setting the pace with its robust sustainability/ESG approach hinged on three pillars.

Education, Health, and Welfare

FirstBank is investing in knowledge and infrastructure, impacting an average of 2,000 SMEs and corporate customers annually with workshops on sustainable finance and responsible business practices. The Bank has also equipped thousands of students with financial literacy programs, empowering them with essential skills for the future.

Diversity and Financial Inclusion

FirstBank is deepening access to financial services through its expansive FirstMonie agent network, which has over 300,000 agents across Nigeria, bringing banking closer to underserved and remote communities. The bank has made over 367 accessible branches for customers with physical challenges.

Responsible Lending, Procurement and Climate Initiatives

Aligned with Nigeria’s net-zero ambitions, FirstBank is financing clean energy projects and promoting sustainable practices. The Bank has achieved its target of planting 50,000 trees by 2025, which will sequester 720 tonnes of CO2 annually.

FirstBank is showing that ESG can help businesses grow responsibly while building resilience for the future. Companies that embrace ESG are better positioned to attract investors, earn customer trust, and navigate risks in a world that increasingly values sustainability.

As Nigerian businesses navigating ESG challenges, FirstBank’s approach offers valuable insights, showing that success lies in:

Defining measurable sustainability targets

Developing actionable strategies to address environmental, social, and governance challenges

Reporting transparently on ESG performance

Engaging stakeholders in meaningful dialogue

FirstBank’s ESG journey is a blueprint for Nigerian businesses seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By embracing ESG principles, companies can unlock new opportunities, mitigate risks, and build a brighter future for all stakeholders.