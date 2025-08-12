The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that no fewer than 8,246 inmates in custodial centres nationwide are currently suffering from mental illness.

The figure was revealed by the Assistant Controller General of Corrections in charge of Medical Services, Dr. Glory Essien, during a public hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr. Essien highlighted the harsh realities of incarceration and the impact it has on mental health, emphasizing that the service is struggling with severe resource constraints.

These include inadequate staffing, limited drug supplies, and logistical challenges that hinder the delivery of effective mental healthcare to inmates.

The hearing was part of the third session of the Independent Investigative Panel on Alleged Corruption, Abuse of Power, Torture, and Other Inhumane Treatment by the NCoS, which began on Monday.

“We have 8,246 inmates with mental health conditions in our custodial centres. From the moment someone is brought in, those who have seen a custodial centre know what I mean.

“The police escort them to the gate, and it’s opened; they’re admitted, and then that gate is locked behind them.

“That instant loss of freedom can trigger something. Some begin to show signs of disturbed behaviour almost immediately, as if something in their mind has shifted, “she said.

Essien explained that the prison system relies on an internal network of trained inmate-leaders who assist staff in identifying inmates showing signs of psychological distress.

According to her, these leaders are trained to alert staff when they notice concerning behaviour.

“They might say, ‘This inmate seems dazed, hasn’t eaten, hasn’t spoken to anyone.’ That helps us intervene early,” she said.

Resource gaps hampering mental health care

Despite these efforts, Essien acknowledged that the scale of mental health issues far exceeds the available resources.

She noted, “If you’re in a facility housing 500 to 1,000 inmates, and you’re the only attending doctor, nurse, or psychologist, it’s simply not possible to monitor everyone individually. That’s why we rely on these trained inmates to help us identify those in need, so we can provide care as best we can.”

Essien, however, underscored the logistical challenges of delivering mental healthcare in correctional facilities.

“Mental illness is chronic. It’s not like malaria, where you give a dose and it clears up.” She pointed to transportation issues, limited drug supplies, and staff shortages as ongoing obstacles.

“We’re not operating in a five-star environment. But with the little we have, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of our work,” she maintained.

Pharmaceutical services address drug supply concerns

Similarly, the Assistant Controller General of Corrections in charge of Pharmaceutical Services, Mohammed Bashir, addressed concerns about drug provision and mental health treatment.

He stated that the Federal Government has been making significant efforts to cater to the health needs of inmates.

“Money has been appropriated, but is the money enough? No,” he said.

Female inmates and sanitary supplies

Bashir noted that out of 81,122 inmates in 256 correctional facilities nationwide, about 2.3% are female.

He revealed that a single item, such as sanitary pads for menstruating inmates, costs over four million naira monthly.

Regarding mental healthcare, Bashir confirmed the creation of a psychological services unit within the service dedicated to treatment.

“We have a partnership with the psychiatric and psychological association. Consultants usually visit about 12 designated custodial centres with a large number of mental health cases,” he said.

However, he admitted that drug supplies often run out within weeks due to inadequate funding and staffing.