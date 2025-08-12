FirstHoldCo has informed the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the investing public that its Board of Directors has accepted the retirement notice of Mr. Samson Oyewale Ariyibi, the company’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.

The announcement was made public on August 12, 2025, through a notice signed by Company Secretary Adewale L.O. Arogundade.

According to the Board, Mr. Ariyibi’s retirement will take effect on August 15, 2025, ahead of the completion of his current contract.

In expressing their gratitude, the Board stated, “We appreciate his meritorious service to the Group and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Samson Oyewale Ariyibi was appointed to the Board of FirstHoldCo Plc in August 2022 as Executive Director, Investment Management and Oversight.

About Oyewale Ariyibi:

Ariyibi joined FirstHoldCo Plc in September 2013 as the pioneer Head of Finance Department. He brought experience in controls, strategy, capital management, financial accounting, regulatory reporting, risk management, compliance, and business assurance.

In 2016, he was promoted to General Manager and became the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He has over 30 years of experience working in banking, financial services, tax management, and consulting.

Before joining FirstHoldCo, he worked with companies such as Ernst & Young (EY), PricewaterhouseCoopers, Standard Chartered Bank, and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), where he was CFO.

Wale holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Ilorin and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (ACIT), a Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria member (ACIP), and a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) Nigeria.

He also completed the Advanced Management Programme at Northwestern University’s Kellogg Business School and has attended various workshops and training courses.

The Board

As of August 2025, the Board of First HoldCo Plc consists of nine members: Olufemi Otedola (Chairman), Wale Oyedeji (Group Managing Director), and Oyewale Ariyibi (Executive Director).

The independent non-executive directors are Dr. Alimi Abdul-Razaq, Dr. (Sir) Peter Aliogo, and Kofo Dosekun.

Other members include non-executive directors Dr. Abiodun Oluwole Fatade, JB Omodayo-Owotuga, and Olusegun Alebiosu.