Iyinoluwa Aboyeji exits Learn Africa board after six years

Learn Africa Plc has announced the resignation of renowned technology entrepreneur and Andela co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, from its Board of Directors after six years of service as a Non-Executive Director.

Learn Africa Plc has announced the resignation of renowned technology entrepreneur and Andela co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, from its Board of Directors after six years of service as a Non-Executive Director.

The company disclosed the development in a filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), signed by its Company Secretaries, DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

According to the notice, Aboyeji’s resignation takes effect from September 7, 2026.

The educational publishing company did not state the reason for his departure.

What the company is saying

In the disclosure, Learn Africa confirmed Aboyeji’s exit and commended his contributions to the company during his tenure on the board.

“Learn Africa Plc, Nigeria’s largest educational publisher, announces the resignation of Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, a Non-Executive Director from its Board of Directors effective 7th September 2026,” the company stated.

The Board expressed appreciation for his service, noting that his strategic input played an important role in the company’s growth and expansion within the educational technology space.

According to the company, Aboyeji provided valuable guidance throughout his time on the board and contributed to initiatives aimed at strengthening Learn Africa’s position in Nigeria’s evolving education sector.

The Board also wished him success in his future endeavours.

Get up to speed

Aboyeji joined Learn Africa’s Board as a Non-Executive Director on August 6, 2020, bringing extensive experience from Africa’s rapidly growing technology and innovation ecosystem.

He currently serves as General Partner and Co-founder of Future Africa, an investment and support platform that provides capital, mentorship, and community for mission-driven entrepreneurs across the continent.

Before launching Future Africa, Aboyeji played key roles in building two of Africa’s most successful technology companies—Andela and Flutterwave. Both firms have attracted significant international investment and are widely regarded as among the continent’s leading technology success stories.

His appointment to the Learn Africa board was seen as part of the company’s strategy to deepen its engagement with digital learning and educational technology as the publishing industry undergoes transformation.

What you should know

Aboyeji is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential technology entrepreneurs and investors.

He spent his early years in Nigeria, attending St. Saviour’s Primary School before proceeding to Loyola Jesuit College, where he completed his secondary education in 2007. He later moved to Canada, studying at Columbia International College before attending the University of Waterloo and St. Jerome’s University, where he focused on international and legal studies as well as international development.

After returning to Nigeria in the early 2010s, Aboyeji became a key figure in the country’s emerging technology ecosystem. In 2014, he co-founded Andela, a startup that trained African software developers and connected them with global technology companies, helping to position Africa as a source of world-class tech talent.

His resignation marks the end of a six-year tenure at Learn Africa, during which the company pursued initiatives aimed at integrating technology into educational publishing and expanding its footprint in Nigeria’s education sector.