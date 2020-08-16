Hospitality & Travel
NRC says Lagos-Ibadan rail to start operations next month with 16 trips daily
The Federal Government have revealed that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, on Saturday, August 15, in Ibadan, during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Okhiria said that since the track laying had been completed between Ebute-Metta Junction in Lagos and Ibadan with the stations under construction, the operation would start between Yaba in Lagos and Ibadan.
“We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,” he said.
It should be noted that the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) announced that the track laying work for the 312km long double-track standard gauge Lagos-Ibadan railway line project would be completed in April.
The $1.5 billion project was slated to be completed earlier, but was moved forward due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Okhiria also disclosed that NRC will not wait for all the stations to be ready before starting operations so that Nigerians will begin to enjoy the dividends of the tracks and coaches that have arrived.
The rail tracks on the 156km modern rail line from the Ebute Metta Junction to Ibadan have been completed while the 10 major and minor stations are at various stages of completion.
The stations along the corridor include Apapa, Ebutte Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio and Ibadan.
On his own part, Rotimi Amaechi said that baring any further delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were looking at the January 2021 completion date for the project. He said:
“Before Covid-19, for every station, we have between 150 to 200 workers but now we have 10 to 20 workers on the sites. We have told them now to increase the number of workers and manage COVID very well. Covid-19 has come to stay but government has to run.
“We have to deliver our promises to the people because that is why we are elected, so, let us hope that by January next year, the project will be ready,’’ he said.
He asked the Chinese contractor handling the project to speed up the construction work for the timely delivery of the project.
Amaechi pleads with NASS to halt questioning of loan agreement with China
Amaechi wants the National Assembly to allow Nigeria to get the $5.3 billion loan from China.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has pleaded with the National Assembly to stop questioning the nation’s loan agreement with China.
This was disclosed in an interview on Channels TV on Saturday. According to the minister, questions from the lawmakers may deter China from extending credit to the country, especially the $5.3 billion required for the Ibadan-Kano railway project. He said:
“They are not investigating corruption in construction. We want the National Assembly to allow us to get the loan for Ibadan to Kano, which is about $5.3bn.”
$5.3 billion loan for the Ibadan-Kano railway
On the pending loan, the minister said, “If you are telling the man who lent you money you don’t like the way he lent you, he won’t lend you any further.
“For this one (Lagos-Ibadan rail project), we have $1.6bn for which we are contributing about $200 and $300 million. But don’t forget, they have not finished paying, they can stop at any time.”
The House of Representatives had raised an alarm about the nature of loans received from China which, it said, puts the country’s sovereignty into question in the case of a re-payment default.
In all, Amaechi insisted the loans, which are primarily spent on capital projects built by Chinese companies, will benefit the country.
The Backstory: Last month, Nairametrics reported when Amaechi argued that the probe into Nigeria’s use of foreign loans to finance infrastructure projects could negatively affect how foreign lenders perceive the country. And by extension, this could affect infrastructure projects in Nigeria, should such lenders choose to withdraw their loan offers.
The Minister stated this at a hearing with the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements in Abuja. He was invited to the hearing by the legislators to offer more clarity on the $500 million loans from China’s Export-Import Bank which Nigeria is seeking for railway construction and other projects.
While responding to the lawmakers, Amaechi asked that the probe be postponed until December after the loan must have been received. However, the House Committee made it clear that it can conduct probes/reviews on Nigeria’s bilateral loan agreements anytime.
Buhari discloses what it will take to reverse US visa ban
President Buhari has fully addressed 2 out of the 6 areas of concern raised by the United States.
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that it will take enormous resources to reverse the ban on immigrant visas for Nigerians by the United States Government. He also noted that the country is making some progress in this regard.
The president disclosed this on Thursday, August 14, 2020, when he received the report of the committee on citizen data management and harmonization in Abuja. He pointed out that 2 out of the 6 areas of concern raised by the United States had been fully addressed.
The committee was set up in February this year to address areas of concern that led to the temporary suspension of issuing immigrant visas to Nigerians.
It can be recalled that the Trump administration, in January announced the placing of new visa restrictions on 6 countries namely Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Myanmar, and Kyrgyzstan, in an expansion of its controversial travel ban policy.
The ban on those 6 countries, which took effect in February, prevents their citizens from obtaining U.S. visas that can lead to permanent residency.
U.S. officials cited issues such as sub-par passport technology and failure to sufficiently exchange information on terrorism suspects and criminals as reasons for the ban.
The Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who had asked the U.S. ambassador in Abuja to drop the ban, also chaired a committee to address U.S. concerns.
In his statement on Thursday, Buhari said that after suggestions from a report by the committee, they had fully resolved two out of six U.S. concerns, substantially satisfied two others, and had made some progress on the last two.
But he said they were still drafting a workable plan for the report’s full suggestions, which require enormous resources.
“I am delighted that this progress, especially the uploading of Lost and Stolen Passport and Travel Documents, has been acknowledged by the United States Government,” he said.
Buhari explained that Nigeria would harmonize citizen identification data held by different parts of government, create a national criminal management system modelled on INTERPOL, and start a national criminal DNA laboratory, although his statement did not specify what the country had already done.
It should be noted that Nigerians can still obtain visas for study, work, and travel in the United States.
Air Peace to recall some sacked pilots after Minister’s intervention
Air Peace had trained over 80 pilots, giving its staff the best remuneration package.
Air Peace would soon recall some of the pilots that were sacked recently. This coming after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had intervened.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Aviation via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The recall was the fall-out of an intervention meeting called by the Minister between the airline management and the leadership of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) held in his office on Tuesday.
Back story: Nairametrics reported as Nigerians woke up to the news that Air Peace had sacked about 70 pilots under its employment across its fleet and also reduced staff salaries by 40%. The airline said the exercise was due to the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on its business.
It added that the move was made to protect the majority of the existing jobs and the possibility of creating new ones in the future, as well as ensuring the survival of the airline.
In the verbal agreement, Chairman, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema acceded to the Minister’s appeal for the recall of the maximum number of pilots that the airline can accommodate without going under.
Chairman, NAAPE, Galadima Abednego explained that as a union it was a painful thing to see a large number of their members thrown into the labour market, and further appealed to employers of labour to see the union members as partners, and not adversaries.
On his own, Onyema expressed his sadness and disappointment over what he called the ingratitude of some of the airline’s pilots after everything is done to make them comfortable on their jobs.
He recalled how Air Peace had trained over 80 pilots and an equal number of aircraft engineers, giving its staff the best remuneration package within the sector only for them to disappoint at a time their understanding was needed.
He however commended Senator Hadi Sirika for providing the required leadership to the industry and promised his full cooperation in ensuring the growth of the aviation sector in Nigeria.
The Aviation Minister called for the understanding of everyone, especially the Labour unions, of the prevailing situation in the aviation industry, saying it was not the time for unnecessary upheavals.
He commended Chief Onyema for his enormous contributions in developing the industry, but appealed to him to recall the maximum number of the sacked pilots that the airline can comfortably accommodate in the prevailing circumstances to which airline operator agreed.